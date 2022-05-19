Ten Derry Area girls entered Slippery Rock University Wednesday with their gym bags on their shoulders and high hopes, and more than half of them left with medals around their necks and smiles on their faces.
Derry Area was well-represented at the WPIAL Individual Championships as Jane Huss took fifth overall in the two-mile with a time of 11:46, Sophia Mazzoni also finished third in the javelin with a mark of 117-10, Sara Bungard took sixth in the shot with a put of 34-6.5, and the 4x800 team of Huss, Sydney Williams. Alayna Williams, and Emma Huber PRed by 7 seconds to take sixth overall.
“I was talking to [Coach] Rager at the beginning of today’s meet about how far this program has come,” said head coach Mark Curcio. “When I first started coaching, we were lucky to take two to WPIAL finals. Now — we are taking 10 and more than half are placing. I’m very proud of these girls for their performances.”
The first event was the 4x800, where the Lady Trojans were seeded eighth. After a very good start by freshman Alayna Williams, her older sister, Sydney, ran the best split of her high school career at 2:35.
“Syd left it all out there after Alayna’s great start,” said distance coach Greg Rager. “And she capped off a great four years as a member of that relay.”
Fellow senior Emma Huber went third, followed by freshman Jane Huss, who attempted to narrow the gap between fifth and sixth, but had to settle for sixth.
“I felt like they finished their season great with that six second PR,” said Rager. “Finishing sixth and improving their seed is a great accomplishment.”
After the relay was junior Sara Bungard who finally hit her goal over 34 feet, finishing sixth place in a stacked field.
“The look on Sara’s face when she hit 34 feet is one of the reasons why I love coaching,” said Curcio. “It was a look of pure joy and relief. She deserved it.”
Freshman Julia Omlor ran in the 200m. Although her performance was less than her seed time, she still thought her season was successful as a whole.
“I’m happy with how I did this year,” said Omlor. “I made it to WPIAL Finals, I PRed in all of my races, and we won the section title. It was a great first season.”
In the triple jump, junior Ashley Baker, who battled an injury all season, tried her best, but couldn’t get past the required mark for finals.
“Ashley was clutch all season,” said jumps coach Gene Brisbane. “At the big duals and big invites, she performed when the pressure was on. She had a phenomenal season that should be commended.”
On the other side of the stadium, junior Mara Lewis struggled with a wet circle and didn’t do as well as she wanted, but was happy for her teammate Sara.
“I’m so happy for her,” said Lewis.
Sophia Mazzoni entered the day as the top seed in javelin. Although she finished with the bronze, she punched her ticket to compete at the PIAA State meet at the end of the month.
“I couldn’t be more proud of her performance especially as a freshman,” said throws coach Dave McNichol. “Taking third is a huge accomplishment and now the focus shifts to Shippensburg.”
Mazzoni earned herself a roommate as Jane Huss took fifth in the 3200m in a close race which came down to the last 100m.
“Jane ran tough and she ran with confidence, especially as a freshman, in the strongest two-mile field she competed in this year,” said Rager. “I expect another personal best at the state meet.”
The 4x400 closed up things running their seed time.
Freshmen Huss and Mazzoni will now be competing as individuals at the PIAA State Championships over Memorial Day weekend. According to the history books, they will be the first two freshmen in Derry Area program to compete at the state level.
“If you looked at the performance lists given by the WPIAL for today’s meet, there were tons of 11s and 12s, but not too many 9s,” said Curcio. “Well, two of our 9s are heading to States. That’s pretty cool.”
– Mark Curcio contributed to this article
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.