The Derry Area Trojans girls golf team got the 196-218 win over Southmoreland on Monday.
The Trojans were led on the links by Allie Chamberlain, who was the overall low medalist for the match. Chamberlain shot a 45 to lead both teams on Monday and help get Derry Area its first win of the year.
Cam Smith was just one stroke back for the Trojans in the win as well.
Next up was Alex Kahl and Jaden Geary for Derry Area. Kahl finished with a 52 on the scorecard while Geary was one stroke behind Kahl with a 53 on the day.
The win is the first of the season for the girls of Derry Area; the Trojans will have another opportunity on Wednesday against the very same Southmoreland team. The upcoming match is a rescheduled match that was originally set to be played in August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.