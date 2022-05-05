Walking around the in-field at Wednesday’s semifinal at Shenango, Derry Area head coach Mark Curcio overheard an opposing athlete ask the question, “Where’s Derry?”
Albeit the Derry Area girls track and field won against Shady Side Academy, 95-55, it lost two close meets against Hopewell, 77-73, and Shenango, 82-68, that question was definitively answered.
“When the coaches were all standing around awaiting the scores, all I kept hearing is how tough Derry was,” Curcio said. “Shenango admitted that they matched up against us, and one of the officials mentioned that it was too close to tell. These girls put Derry on the map today.”
The girls 4x800 started things off with a winning time of 10:38.
“They executed the race plan,” said distance coach Greg Rager. “And in the process, they remained undefeated in AA competition.”
Sophomore Regina Taylor kept things going by finishing third overall in the 100 hurdles with a new FAT PR of 19.14, followed by freshman Julia Omlor, who ran a 13.37 in the 100-meter dash.
“That was my best start all season,” said Omlor, who currently is ranked in the top 16 in both the 100 and 200.
Freshman Jane Huss got Derry Area another first overall with a 5:29.77 in the mile, a new PR quickly followed up with a fourth overall in the 400.
“Huss had to put in four hard efforts today,” said Rager. “She was an absolute team player.”
Continuing on the track, freshman Alayna Williams took second overall in the 800m, junior Charity Peterman finished third overall in the 300 hurdles, and freshman Mikah Horwat and sophomore Tessa Hayes represented Derry in the 2-mile, taking third and fourth, respectively.
“We knew that it was going to be a close meet,” Curcio said. “But we also knew that the last two races on the track would be huge deciders. Tessa and Mikah took care of business today.”
The last event on the track was decided by less than one second.
The girls 4x400 team of Sydney Williams, Alayna Williams, Peterman, and Huss came into the day with a seed time of 4:28. Hopewell stepped up to the line with a 4:23.
“We knew that winning the 4x4 was very important, and prior to the starting gun, the drama in the air was palpable,” said Curcio.
Unfortunately, Derry Area came up a second short, but in the process, improved their WPIAL AA seed time to 4:20, which now places them as the 3rd best.
“Every girl did the best they could do, but so did Hopewell,” said Curcio. “It was an amazing race down to the wire. That’s what track and field is all about.”
In the throws, junior Sara Bungard finished second overall in the shot put, junior Mara Lewis finished third in the discus, and freshman Sophia Mazzoni continued her ascent up the javelin rankings with yet another PR throw of 112’ 6,” beating one of the top-ranked throwers in the state, Emma Callahan.
“In her first big competition against a state-level thrower, Sophia proved she has what it takes to rise to the occasion,” said throws coach Dave McNichol.
With the mark, Mazzoni is now the third ranked javelin thrower in AA.
In the jumps, freshman Regan Repak finished second overall in the high jump with a new PR of 4’ 7”, and junior Ashley Baker took third in the long jump and 2nd overall in the triple.
“Ashley continued to impact the team scoring with clutch jumping that directly affected the meet today,” said jumps coach Gene Brisbane.
With the loss, Derry Area will now be able to focus on individual success, but Curcio knows this is just the beginning.
“I told the girls that we were very proud of them because every single girl did their very best today. Entering this meet, people asked ‘where’s Derry?’ Well, now the question will be ‘how do we beat Derry?’
The team who competed today included two seniors, Sydney Williams and Emma Huber. The rest are all underclassmen.
“We’ll be back.”
— Mark Curcio contributed to this article
