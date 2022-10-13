20221013-DAcross.jpg

The Derry Area girls cross-country team poses with the WCCA AA trophy Wednesday that the team brings back to Derry Area High School for the first time in the school’s history. The team is Shyanne Hornbaker, Sophia Doherty, Ella Kubiak, Rain Loucks, Jane Huss, Gianna Gruska and Ashley Baker.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

History was made Wednesday afternoon as the Derry Area girls cross-country team won its first WCCA AA team title in school history.

Head coach Greg Rager believed they could do it way back during preseason workouts.

