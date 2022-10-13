History was made Wednesday afternoon as the Derry Area girls cross-country team won its first WCCA AA team title in school history.
Head coach Greg Rager believed they could do it way back during preseason workouts.
“That’s something I’ve been telling them was possible since June,” said Rager. “But they understood it would require more than a few girls running well. Everyone needed to contribute and take care of business 1 through 7.”
And that’s exactly what happened.
In a race full of AAA schools including Norwin, Penn-Trafford, and Hempfield, sophomore Jane Huss took 10th overall, and 1st overall amongst AA schools, with a time of 20:31.1. With the win, Huss remains undefeated against AA competition.
“We had a goal as a team to make Derry history,” said Huss, “so we worked hard to get that job done. I’m glad I helped contribute to that with my placement.”
But in order to win a team title, others needed to perform, and perform they did. Ella Kubiak ran a time of 22:47.7, Tessa Hayes finished in 23:10.3, Rain Loucks completed the course in 23:22, Gianna Gruska clocked a 23:30.8, Sophia Doherty crossed the finish line at 25:50.2, senior Ashley Baker had a 26:17.2, and Shyanne Hornbaker, running with the junior varsity, reached a new personal best of 27:26.
“Some of them are running through aches and pains, which many runners are at this point in the season, but they kept racing hard,” said Rager about his team. “I am very proud of them and happy they got to experience victory as a team today.”
Derry Area cross-country has come a long way since coach Rager took over the program for the late, great cross-country and track and field assistant coach Joe Bundy, a Trojan staple for decades. In 2019, Coach Rager’s first season, both the girls and boys had a combined record of 1-15 with the girls going 0-8. He went on record saying that the goals were “to improve basically across the board... individually, team-wise in the section, and in invitationals.”
A mere four years seasons later, after years of hard work and care, and now a girls’ AA WCCA title, it’s fair to say mission accomplished.
“When I took over the program, we weren’t even able to field a full girls’ team, and it was rare for us to have any girls run under 25:00 at any meets,” admitted Rager, with pure emotion in his tone. “Now all of our top seven runners can run well below 25:00.”
Huss acknowledges her coach’s efforts.
“Overall, I’m happy with what we accomplished, [but] a big thank you goes out to Coach Rager as well.”
The boys also competed at WCCAs yesterday as Chuck Banks, coming off of an injury, ran a 18:39; Logan Corbett, 20:19.5; Seth Swisher, 20:25.9; Gabriel Gess, 22:25.7 and Sawyer Newhouse, 24:51.5.
“I was happy with the boys as well,” said Rager. “Charlie made his return today and is still working through things, but I think he’s poised for a good performance at Cal U in two weeks. Logan (Corbett) is starting to realize his potential and Seth (Swisher) is coming into his own.”
Both teams now have two weeks to get ready for two of the biggest races of the season.
“We’ll spend the next two weeks healing up and put in a few quality workouts,” said Rager. “I expect a very good showing at Tri-States and WPIALs.”
“Right now, I couldn’t be prouder.”
