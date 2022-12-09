The Derry Area Lady Trojans earned their second win of the young season and a solid road victory defeating East Allegheny 51-36 Thursday. The Trojans played tough defense throughout, especially in the fourth quarter holding East Allegheny to two field goals.
Samantha Gruska led all scorers with 20 points followed by Jane Huss adding 10 and Mara Lewis chipping in with 9 points for the Lady Trojans. Cashmere Marshall and Riley Verner led East Allegheny with 16 and 10 respectively.
The Lady Trojans return home Friday for a 5 p.m. game against Geibel.
Greater Latrobe 90, Geibel 69
Led by Landon Butler’s 21 points the Greater Latrobe boys basketball team rolled to a nonsection victory over Geibel Catholic Wednesday.
The Wildcats lept out to a 21-8 lead after the first quarter and didn’t look back in the win.
John Wetzel added 18 points for the Wildcats, while teammates Jack Denjevich added 17 and JaTawn Williams chipped in 12 points.
Geibel’s Jaydis Kennedy led all scorers with 37 points.
The Wildcats will next play in the Westmoreland County Coaches Association shootout on Dec. 10 when they will play Greensburg Central Catholic at Jeannette High School at 1:30 p.m.
The Greater Latrobe boys and girls swimming and diving team defeated Derry Area Thursday by the score of 178-136.
In the one-meter dive, Derry’s Jake Hauser took first place for the boys with score of 225. In the girls one-meter dive, Latrobe’s Hannah Polosky took first place with a score of 316.
In the relay competition Latrobe took four first-place finishes, while Derry had three. Latrobe took first in the girls 200-yard medley, boys 200-yard medley, girls 200-yard freestyle and girls 400-yard freestyle. Derry finished first in the boys 200-yard freestyle, boys 400-yard freestyle and girls 400-yard freestyle.
