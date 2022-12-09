The Derry Area Lady Trojans earned their second win of the young season and a solid road victory defeating East Allegheny 51-36 Thursday. The Trojans played tough defense throughout, especially in the fourth quarter holding East Allegheny to two field goals.

Samantha Gruska led all scorers with 20 points followed by Jane Huss adding 10 and Mara Lewis chipping in with 9 points for the Lady Trojans. Cashmere Marshall and Riley Verner led East Allegheny with 16 and 10 respectively.

