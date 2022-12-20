The Derry Lady Trojans picked a Section 1-4A win by defeating visiting Valley 53-37 Monday.
The Derry Lady Trojans picked a Section 1-4A win by defeating visiting Valley 53-37 Monday.
It was Valley that controlled the scoring in the first quarter as the Vikings took a 14-12 lead into the second quarter.
The Lady Trojans rallied in the second quarter outscoring the Vikings 11-4 to a 23-18 lead going into halftime.
Derry kept the offensive pressure on Valley in the third quarter again outscoring the Vikings 14-10.
Taking a 37-28 lead in the final quarter, Derry’s offense continued to outperform Vikings, sealing the 53-37 win.
Rachelle Marinchek led the way for Derry with 17 followed by Samantha Gruska adding 14. The Lady Trojans are now 6-3; 1-1 in the section. Jada Norman and Zhyaire Tramel each had 12 for Valley.
Boys basketball
Ligonier Valley 67, Mt. Pleasant 56
The Ligonier Valley boys basketball team scored its first win of the season Monday at home against the visiting Mount Pleasant Area.
The Rams rolled to a 67-56 win over the Vikings.
Ligonier Valley led after the first quarter by the narrow margin of 14-13.
The score was as close in the second quarter as the Rams nursed a 31-28 lead heading into the half.
It was the third quarter that was pivotal for the Rams as they exploded for 19 points in the quarter while all the Vikings mustered was five points. With a 55-33 lead going into the fourth quarter, the Rams held tough, withstanding 23 points from the Vikings in the final quarter for the 67-56 win.
Jimmy Pleskovitch had 18 points and 16 rebounds for a double-double. Parker Hollick was leading scorer in the game with 23 points and also adding five assists and five steals.
