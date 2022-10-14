The Derry Area football team’s tough season continued last week with another tough loss to Steel Valley, 49-0.
The Trojans are still seeking their first win of the season this week as they prepare for another conference game, this week against Imani Christian.
The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. tonight against Imani.
Derry Area head coach Mike Arone said that it’s tough to get beat by a score as lopsided as it was against Steel Valley but noted that Steel Valley is a strong football team.
“You never want it to go that way, losing 49-0,” he said. “I was happy with the way we competed early on; it was 7-0 after the first quarter. It’s always good to look at the positives, even in a loss like that.”
Arone said the Trojans have been consistently getting beat with the big plays all season and they need to fix that as the season nears its end.
“It has been a crunch of our team all year, getting beat by the big plays,” Arone said. “We tip our hat to Steel Valley, they are solid up front, especially on the defensive side. We really couldn’t get anything going offensively. Our kids battled to the end and gave us everything they had.”
Arone noted that the entire game wasn’t bad for the Trojans, he was especially focused in on how the Trojans played in the early portions of the game against the top team in the conference in Steel Valley.
“49-0 was not the result we were looking for obviously, but I was certainly happy with the play early in the game,” Arone said. “Like it has happened in previous games this season, it seemed we just got worn down as the game went on, and that’s a credit to Steel Valley.”
Arone was very impressed once again with some individual players in last week’s game, one of those being Jordan Flack.
“Jordan Flack is coming along very nicely as our tailback,” Arone said. “He is running the ball better and is getting better vision as he is getting more touches. Jordan is running harder and his really coming along and we are happy with his progress.”
On the defensive side of the ball, Arone thought the defensive front has been getting better for Derry Area.
“I thought defensively upfront we did a good job with a very stout and experienced offensive line,” Arone said. “Guys like Dom Patrick, Collin Barkley and Zack Stash did a really good job. I thought they did a really nice job early on in the game, and those guys stood out to me, but we hope to get better all around.”
Arone said the tough schedule for the Trojans continues this week as they travel to Imani Christian.
“It doesn’t get any easier for us this week,” he said. “It just seems like they keep on rolling them out at you. Imani has some great athletes that we have to contain this week. We have to start to contain the big plays sooner or later. We need to make teams snap the ball another down.”
Imani Christian certainly has playmakers Arone said and a big key this week for his team is to limit their production.
“Going the whole way back to Serra Catholic, I thought we were able to limit them a little bit, but then the big play would come back to bite us,” Arone said. “We have to take care of the big play because they have lots of playmakers who are capable of making them. Their quarterback is a big boy, so we definitely have to contain him and he’s definitely a focus of ours this week.”
Arone said the Trojans’ offense has to improve this week as well if they want to win.
“We have to sustain some drives on offense,” he said. “We have to control the ball and stay on the field, sustaining some drives and finish them off with some scores in this game.”
Despite Derry Area’s winless record, Arone is looking forward to seeing how the Trojans respond these final three weeks of the season.
“We tell our seniors all the time it’s crazy how fast the season goes, one day you’re in camp and the next thing you know you’re in week seven like we are now,” he said. “Our entire team and coaching staff are hungry to get a win and build off of that and they’re using that as motivation. I keep saying week in and week out, but I can’t emphasize it enough that our kids come to work every week, they never quit and they just have a good attitude. We need to keep building upon that and hopefully, we get that first win in these last three weeks.”
