Physicality.
If there was one thing that Derry Area head coach Mike Arone was looking for his team to take away from its 55-0 opening week loss to Greater Latrobe, it is the Trojans’ physicality. Or their lack of it against the Wildcats.
“It has been (good this week at practice),” Arone said. “We challenged the kids as we were not happy with our performance Friday night. Mostly with our physicality and our effort, sometimes, it wasn’t at the level that we expect it to be at. Other things, like mental mistakes and assignments, we can correct. We challenged them and they accepted the challenge and we had a good week of practice.”
The Trojans travel to Greensburg-Salem to face the Golden Lions on their home turf tonight for a nonconference contest. The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
“I know coach (Dave) Keefer is going to have them ready to go and they are loaded with talent,” Arone said. “The Rubrecht kid is a big concern of ours. Our goal is just to come out and be a lot more competitive than we were last week.”
Cody Rubrecht is Greensburg-Salem’s QB this year and in last week’s 49-3 loss to Hempfield Area, Rubrecht rushed for 110 yards and threw for 57, completing 5 of 17 passes.
“Defensively, we need to make them earn it, and not give them big plays,” Arone said. (Offensively,) it all starts up front with our line. At times, we were tentative and didn’t get off the ball and that just leads to not being able to do anything offensively. We would like to sustain some drives on the offensive side of the ball and not turn the ball over, obviously, against a good team you are never going to win. And even against a not-so-good team, you are still going to limit your chances with turnovers. We killed two drives. The two most successful drives, we killed with turnovers. We got to cut that out.”
Turnovers played a major part in Derry Area’s woes especially when the team was starting to move the ball effectively. Turnovers killed the two longest drives the Trojans sustained against the Wildcats.
“We knew it was going to be a tough game,” Arone said. “We knew (Greater Latrobe) were loaded with skill. (Wildcat running back Robby) Fulton, everyone knew he was probably going to be pretty good, but I don’t think anyone knew how good. He was good. I was just a little disappointed that we didn’t show up better. Win or lose, I don’t like our physicality and effort at times, so that has to change.”
Arone feels with a week of solid practices behind them, the Trojans are ready for the Lions.
“We have to bounce back,” he said. “I was happy with our kids this week and the way they bounced back. They could have easily hung their heads, but they didn’t. They realized they were up against a very tough opponent and they also realized that their effort wasn’t even close to good enough. I think that they accepted that and hopefully, we put a better product on the field this week. They were good, hard practices this week. They bought in. No one is quitting. We move past the butt whipping we took and hopefully learn from it.”
