The Derry Area football team is still hungry and itching for its first win in almost two years.
The Trojans’ last win came on Oct. 9, 2020, a 19-6 win over Valley.
This week, Derry Area is looking to end their 13-game losing streak, when it plays host to WPIAL AA Allegheny Conference foe Apollo-Ridge.
The Trojans have been very close to ending their losing streak last week, losing to Yough by a slight 13-10 score last Friday. Derry head football coach Mike Arone said last week’s loss was a tough one to swallow for the Trojans.
“It was a tight one (against Yough) and a little bit of a heartbreaker,” he said. “I think defensively we played pretty well; we gave up two big plays and unfortunately that ended up being the difference in the game.”
The Trojans held a 10-0 lead early in the second, as they looked destined for shutting out the Cougars. That’s when the big plays struck for Yough. First Yough’s Antonio Marra ran for an 86-yard receiving touchdown in the middle of the third quarter, followed by a Gavin Roebuck 56-yard quarterback keeper touchdown.
Other than the two long touchdowns for the Cougars, the Derry Area defense held Yough to just 98 total yards on offense.
“We gave up 240 yards of total offense and 142 of those yards came on two big plays, so when you do that it’s really tough,” Arone said.
Arone also made note of some injuries in the second half, that hurt the Trojans’ offense.
“In the second half offensively, we lost some guys due to injury and just couldn’t put enough together to get another score and get the victory,” he said. “I am proud of some of our younger kids that stepped up and I am proud of some of our other kids that battled to the end, it just wasn’t quite enough.”
Arone said he saw some maturity in some younger guys and was happy to see a couple guys step in and help out in the game.
“First and foremost, I was really proud and impressed with Mason Beeman,” Arone said. “He stepped in for Blake Revoir and played quarterback (against Yough). He ran the offense well and he did what we asked him to do, and that’s not easy to do, to step in on less than a week’s notice and play the quarterback position. He didn’t blink an eye and I couldn’t be more proud of him.”
Arone also made note of Derry running back Damauri Robinson’s performance. Robinson scored the only touchdown for Derry against Yough, a 14-yard rushing touchdown after the Trojans picked up a fumble recovery in Yough territory.
“Damauri Robinson had another big game, and he was a warrior,” he said. “He kind of put the team on his back and made some big plays for us.”
Arone also added how impressed he has been with the “Barkley brothers,” those being Nathan and Collin Barkley.
“I haven’t mentioned these two a whole lot, but the Barkley boys have been great,” he said. “They never come off the field and they are just tough-nosed kids. Nathan stepped in at tailback with very little reps and very little experience and ran the ball hard. Nathan’s brother Collin plays center and defensive end for us and he just battled the entire game.”
This week, the Trojans have another challenge on hand, when they play host to the Apollo-Ridge Vikings, who come into the game on a two-game winning streak.
“(Apollo) is pretty big up front and even at their skill positions, they’re pretty big,” Arone said. “Nick Curci, Apollo’s running back, is about 6’1, 225, and he runs the ball hard, so he presents some challenges for us. They’ll line him up at quarterback and tailback and he’s a big strong kid who runs hard.”
Arone highlighted how impressed he was watching Apollo-Ridge’s defense on film this week.
“They are really big up front on the line,” he said. “They play physical, and they are going to come at you, so we have to match that physicality, so that is going to be our task this week, and I hope our kids are going to be up to it. We have to be as physical as they are and just play good solid football.”
After the Apollo-Ridge game, the Trojans have a string of tough games coming up, against Serra Catholic, Steel Valley, and Imani Christian, but Arone said his team is focused on the present and the task at hand this week.
“We haven’t even talked about the games coming up, our kids have done a good job of just focusing on getting that first win,” he said. “We do have kind of a murderer’s row of a three-game stretch coming up, but we haven’t looked there yet. Our kids have done a good job on focusing where we are at right now and trying to get (win) number one.”
