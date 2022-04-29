Mount Pleasant Area piled on eight runs in the opening two innings en route to a 24-7 defeat of host Derry Area Thursday in an exhibition softball game.
The Vikings scored on a single by Sophia Smithnosky, an error, a walk by Emma Scanlon, and a groundout by Addison Reese in the first inning.
Despite the loss, the Trojans did collect eight hits in the high-scoring affair. Unfortunately, Mount Pleasant Area had 17 hits on the way to victory. Trojans pitching walked 11 and struck out four.
Derry Area would have a big fifth inning when Sarah Dettling, Katie Dunlap, Sophia Doherty and Izzy DePalma powered the big inning with RBIs.
The Vikings scored ten runs in the sixth inning. Jones, Brunson, Hutchinson, Scanlon, Alokson, and Smithnosky each had RBIs in the frame.
Smithnosky pitched Mount Pleasant Area to victory. She lasted three innings, allowing two hits and no runs while striking out six and walking one. Ally Jones and Gianna Stanek entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.
Maizie Legge took the loss for Derry Area. The pitcher surrendered 17 runs on six hits over two-and-1/3 innings, striking out two. Rebecca Huss pitched 3-and-2/3 innings, surrendering 7 runs, striking out two and walking one.
Sarah Doherty smacked a home run for the Trojans; it was her fifth of the year.
Derry Area will next host Deer Lakes on May 3.
–––––
Mt. Pleasant 24 Derry Area 7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.