Derry Area softball could not muster its offense to recover as host Deer Lakes ran to a 16-1 victory over the Trojans in a Class 3A, Section 1 contest Monday.
The Lancers went up early scoring four runs in the first inning. Deer Lakes scored on a groundout by Shayne Cerra, a single by Tia Germanich, a walk by Lydia Guthrie, and an error in the first inning.
The Trojans struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively containing the Lancers, giving up 16 runs.
The Lancers would add another eight runs in the third inning.
Deer Lakes’ big inning was driven by a walk by Maddie Kee, a single by Germanich, an error on a ball put in play by Anna Bokulich, and a double by Reese Hasley.
Kee was on the mound for the Lancers. The pitcher surrendered one run on one hit over four innings, striking out seven.
Rebecca Huss took the loss for Derry. Huss surrendered nine runs on seven hits over two and two-thirds innings, striking out one. Maizie Legge threw one inning in relief.
Izzy DePalma led Derry Trojans Varsity with one hit in two at bats.
Deer Lakes HS tallied 12 hits in the game. Delanie Kaiser led Deer Lakes HS with three stolen bases, as they ran wild on the base paths with eight stolen bases.
–––––
Derry 1 Deer Lakes 16 ab r h ab r h
Dettling 1 0 0 Bisigna 3 3 2 Doperak 1 0 0 Kaiser 3 2 2 DePalma 2 0 0 Cerra 3 2 1 Doherty 2 1 0 Kee 3 2 1 Glick 1 0 0 Hasley 2 3 2 Sobota 1 0 0 Germanich 4 2 2 Dunlap 2 0 0 Guthrie 1 2 1 Corbett 2 0 0 Bokulich 3 0 0 Cook 3 0 1
Totals 12 1 0 Totals 25 16 12Derry 000 1xx x — 113DL 418 3xx x — 16121 Doubles: DL:Bisigna, Cerra, Hasley,Guthrie. Triples: DL: Hasley. Strikeouts by: DA: Huss-1. DL: Kee-7. Winning pitcher: Maddie Kee. Losing pitcher: Rebecca Huss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.