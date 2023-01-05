Heading into Wednesday’s WPIAL Section 6-AA wrestling match against undefeated Burrell (3-0, 4-0 overall), Derry Area head wrestling coach Troy Dolan knew his team had its work cut out for them.

The Trojans (1-3, 4-4 overall) could muster only two victories the entire meet, dropping a 61-9 decision to the visiting Buccaneers.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.