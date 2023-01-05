Heading into Wednesday’s WPIAL Section 6-AA wrestling match against undefeated Burrell (3-0, 4-0 overall), Derry Area head wrestling coach Troy Dolan knew his team had its work cut out for them.
The Trojans (1-3, 4-4 overall) could muster only two victories the entire meet, dropping a 61-9 decision to the visiting Buccaneers.
DA 114-pounder Dylan Klim and heavyweight Leo Filler were the lone Trojans to capture victories for the Trojans.
Dylan Klim was tied with Burrell’s Luca Rosa, 1-1, at the end of regulation, but managed to score a takedown just 20 seconds into overtime to win the bout, 3-1.
Filler ended the meet with the other Trojan victory after pinning Burrell’s Ian Quinn in 2:29 to end the meet.
“We knew coming in to this match that it was going to be tough,” said Dolan. “I think there were a couple matches where we wrestled well, and there were a couple where we were hoping to do better. Obviously, this wasn’t one of our most favorite matches of the season, but we will get through it.
“It was nice to see Dylan get that win. He and Rosa are ranked pretty close. It’s was also nice to end the match with a win at heavyweight. At least it gave us something to go out with good news.”
With the win, head coach Josh Shields’ Burrell team is at the top of the section with a perfect 3-0 record.
“We have a really nice balanced team,” Shields said. “We knew there would be a couple contested matches and we did pretty well. We won one in overtime and lost one, but overall, I thought we did well.”
Burrell grabbed a quick lead right from the start and never looked back after Cameron Baker pinned Anthony Mucci in 1:45 at 107 pounds to give the Bucs a 6-0 lead. Dylan Klim’s overtime victory at 114 cut the lead in half, 6-3.
But that’s as good as it would get for the Trojans as Burrell racked up 10 consecutive victories to take a commanding 61-3 lead into heavyweight.
Julian Bertucci started the string for the Bucs with a fall over Brett Klim in 2:46 at 121.
Burrell’s Calio Zanella (127) and Cooper Hornack each collect falls to increase the lead, 24-3, before the Bucs’ Niko Ferra and Shawn Oden accepted two forfeits at 139 and 145, respectively.
Bertucci pinned Brett Klim in 2:46, while Hornack registered a fall over Zander Nuttall in 1:15 of the first period.
The Bucs recorded two more falls from Anthony Barbieri (152) and Nico Zanella (160). Barbieri, who trailed DA’s Zachary Panichelle 8-0 after the first period, turned the table and pinned with just 11 seconds left in the second period. Zanella made quick work of the Trojans’ Jacob Marks with a 28-second pin of the first period.
Isaac Lacinski added to Burrell’s lead (52-3) with an 11-2 major decision over Nathan Barkley at 172.
Burrell rounded out its scoring when Cameron Martin won a hard-fought 3-1 overtime victory over Collin Barkley and teammate Luke Boylan accepted a forfeit at 215 before Filler’s fall at heavyweight to end the meet.
Both Derry Area and Burrell will participate in the Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association wrestling tournament Friday and Saturday at Grensburg Salem High School.
“It’s going to be a very tough tournament,” Dolan said. “Hopefully guys like Dylan (Klim) and Leo (Filler), who are our seniors, can be good examples. It’s getting close to crunch time and the post season, so I think our guys are kind of picking it up a little bit. We are pushing hard and hopefully we’ll be ready by the end of the season.”
