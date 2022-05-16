In its last regular-season game Derry Area fell to Indiana Area 13-2 on Friday.
Indiana Area took the lead in the bottom-of-the-first inning, going up 4-0, and would not look back in the exhibition contest.
The Trojans would add a run in the second and third innings, but it was not enough to overcome the Indiana Area lead.
Brady Angus, Ashton Beighly, Nick Thomas, Colin Bush and Jonathan Hugus had a hit apiece for Derry Area.
Garrison Dougherty earned the win for Indiana Area striking out two and walking one.
Nate Papuga took the loss for the Trojans as he struck out two and walked three in his effort.
Derry Area moves on to the opening round of the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs on May 17 as they will play New Brighton at Highlands High School with a game-time of 4:30 p.m.
–––––
Derry Area 2 Indiana Area 13
ab r h ab r h
Hauser 3 0 0 Budash 2 2 0 Angus 3 1 1 Trusal 3 2 0 Hood 2 0 0 Ryan 4 1 2 Beighley 1 0 1 Homer 4 2 3 Mickinac 1 1 0 Tortorella 2 2 1 Thomas 2 0 1 Z.Tortorella 3 0 0 Bush 2 0 1 Dougherty 2 1 1 Ray 2 0 0 Love 1 0 0 Hugus 2 0 1 Yanity 0 1 0 Watson 0 0 0 Birch 1 2 0 Totals 18 2 5 Totals 24 13 8
DA 011 00x x — 256 IA 460 03x x — 1382
Doubles: IA: Dougherty.
Strikeouts by: DA: Papuga-2. IA: Dougherty-2.
Winning pitcher: Garrison Dougherty.
Losing pitcher: Nate Papuga.
