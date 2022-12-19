The Derry Area Trojans girls basketball team beat the Jeannette Jayhawks Friday 54-29 in a nonsection contest.
“We came out pretty good tonight. We were a little bit more aggressive. We played with more confidence tonight than we did (Thursday night),” said coach Gene Brisbane, referring to his team’s defeat the night before against Greensburg Salem. “The biggest concern usually whenever you play back-to-back games is how much do you have left in the tank from the night before. Especially in a tough game, which this was. I was happy with their effort. I thought they played pretty well together. Even in defeat, we still play pretty well together. They’re a good group. They’re trying as hard as they can. They try to get better. A little bit at a time.”
Derry took the lead in the first quarter behind the trio of Samantha Gruska, Mara Lewis, and Rachelle Marinchek, who combined for 16 first-quarter points, including Marinchek’s shot with 11 seconds left in the quarter to give Derry a 21-9 first-quarter lead.
Derry opened up their lead in the second quarter when Sara Bungard paced the Trojans with 6 points. Chipping in to extend the second-quarter lead was Gruska (3), Marinchek (3) Lewis (2) and Jane Huss (2) Derry would lead at the half 39-17.
A 16-point Trojan third quarter put the game out of reach for Jeannette when Huss poured in six points and Gruska backed her up with four, while Marinchek would add her 14th point of the game in the third to lead all scorers on the evening.
Jeannette would hold the Trojans scoreless in the fourth quarter as they tried to climb back into the game outscoring Derry 7-0, but Derry’s lead would prove to be too much.
“(We) did better than I expected,” said Jeannette coach Anna Leonard. “In the first half I felt like they were going back to old bad habits ... I think coming out of the second half they started running a little bit more. Lots of work to do ... Lots of fundamentals ... Lots of trust in each other.”
Derry’s next game is at home today as they will face Valley at 6 p.m.
The Ligonier Valley boys basketball team opened up section play Friday as it hosted Deer Lakes.
The Rams fell to the Lancers 88-46.
It was a relatively close first quarter that saw Deer Lakes take a 25-19 score into the start of quarter two.
In the second quarter, the Lancers started to pull away from the Rams and had a 46-32 lead at the half.
The third quarter saw the Lancers break open the game posting 27 points to the Rams’ 10 to take a 73-42 lead.
Deer Lakes added to its lead in the fourth to make it a 88-46 game.
Jimmy Pleskovitch led the Rams with 20 points. Brian Wisniewski was the only other Ram to score in double-digits at 11 points.
Deer Lakes finished with three players in double-digits including Bryce Robson who scored 22 points to lead all scorers. Billy Schaeffer added 17 points, while teammate Colin Rodgers chipped in 13 points.
