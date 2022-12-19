The Derry Area Trojans girls basketball team beat the Jeannette Jayhawks Friday 54-29 in a nonsection contest.

“We came out pretty good tonight. We were a little bit more aggressive. We played with more confidence tonight than we did (Thursday night),” said coach Gene Brisbane, referring to his team’s defeat the night before against Greensburg Salem. “The biggest concern usually whenever you play back-to-back games is how much do you have left in the tank from the night before. Especially in a tough game, which this was. I was happy with their effort. I thought they played pretty well together. Even in defeat, we still play pretty well together. They’re a good group. They’re trying as hard as they can. They try to get better. A little bit at a time.”

Paul DiMartini can be reached at lb.pauldimartini@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.

