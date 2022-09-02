The Derry Area boys and girls cross-country teams kicked off their season with wins against the visiting River Valley at Derry Stadium.
Head coach Greg Rager was pleased with the results. “I thought both teams competed well for our first meet,” Rager said. “Some of them, this was their first ever 5K. We’re going to have to continue to improve, but it was a good start.”
“Good” is an understatement for senior Charlie Banks, as he set the home course record with a time of 17 minutes, 28 seconds. “I felt super good today when I finished,” expressed Banks. “I definitely can go faster. I’m looking forward to the big invitationals and meets.”
This mentality is one that Coach Rager frequently discusses with Banks every practice.
“Charlie and I were discussing how hard he should race today since he’s racing at Cal U on Saturday, but I told him to go for it,” Rager said. “It was nice out, so I’m glad he got the record.”
With Banks leading, the Derry Area boys team swept the first five places as Logan Corbett came in 2nd with a time of 21:03, Seth Swisher finished 3rd at 22:43, followed by Gabe Gess (23:07), and Patrick Peterman (23:29), who just joined this week.
On the girls’ side in a large field of female athletes, sophomore Jane Huss led the way with a 1st place overall time of 21 minutes, 31 seconds.
After River Valley took places second and third, Derry Area swept up the back end as Gianna Gruska (23:56), Tessa Hayes (24:13), Ashley Baker (25:37), and Julia Mucci (26:02) solidified the win for the team.
“I was glad River Valley brought a good girls team [as] ours is going to be pushed all year,” acknowledged Rager. “They need to get used to racing and competing, not just running. They took care of business today.”
As aforementioned, there were a handful of first-time runners, especially on the girls’ side including middle schoolers.
In their first races ever, high school athletes Sophia Doherty (27:27), Shyanne Hornbaker (27:42), and Rain Loucks (27:45) all finished their respective races, and three middle school runners, Violet Soltis (14:45), Lucie Loucks (15:00), and Gena Hoyle (16:46) competed in the middle school-adapted course against four River Valley runners.
“The boys were able to complete a 1-5 sweep which is always nice, but competition is going to get substantially harder from here on out,” said Rager. “But both the girls and boys should enjoy it and feel good about their wins.”
Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
