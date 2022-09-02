The Derry Area boys and girls cross-country teams kicked off their season with wins against the visiting River Valley at Derry Stadium.

Head coach Greg Rager was pleased with the results. “I thought both teams competed well for our first meet,” Rager said. “Some of them, this was their first ever 5K. We’re going to have to continue to improve, but it was a good start.”

Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.

