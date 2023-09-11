In a remarkable display of determination and skill, the Derry Area cross-country teams recently tackled the challenging Red, White, and Blue Invitational, one of Pennsylvania’s premier high school cross-country events. Held at White Oak Park in McKeesport, with an impressive turnout of 103 teams, this invitational promised fierce competition, and Derry Area athletes rose admirably to the occasion.
The girls AA race, featuring 182 competitors, witnessed the remarkable performance of junior captain Jane Huss, who crossed the finish line in an astonishing 20 minutes and 59 seconds, securing a commendable 27th place.
Senior captain Tessa Hayes closely followed Huss’ performance, claiming the 58th spot with a time of 22 minutes and 34 seconds.
Reflecting on her race experience, Hayes shared, “Today’s race was one of the best races personally that I have performed mentally in. Everyone from Derry that competed today ran great and now knows what to expect for the championship and playoff on this course.”
Junior Ella Kubiak displayed her resilience, finishing 94th in 23 minutes and 59 seconds, while Rain Loucks wrapped up Derry’s representation, securing the 115th position with a time of 25 minutes and 15 seconds.
In the boys AA race, which also boasted a strong field of 195 runners, junior captain Logan Corbett, led by example, securing the 95th spot with an impressive time of 19 minutes and 31 seconds.
Senior captain Seth Swisher followed suit, claiming the 141st position with a time of 21 minutes and 28 seconds. Junior TD Murawski showcased his mettle, crossing the line in 143rd place with a time of 21 minutes and 30 seconds. Senior Ian Upole joined the ranks, securing the 145th position, finishing in 21 minutes and 38 seconds. Notably, sophomore Sawyer Newhouse delivered a standout performance, achieving a personal best.
“Hard work pays off,” said Newhouse. “With the support of my teammates and Coach (Rager), I managed to achieve something I never thought I’d be able to do as a freshman last year.”
Head coach Greg Rager highlighted the importance of competing against strong AA opponents and previewing the championship course. He emphasized the team’s strategic approach to section meets and their focus on preparing for the upcoming challenges in October.
“Everybody that competed today emptied the tank, that was the goal,” said Rager.
“We wanted to really get after it today, and they did. I was very proud of how hard everyone ran.”
