DA-TROJANS_LOGO

In a remarkable display of determination and skill, the Derry Area cross-country teams recently tackled the challenging Red, White, and Blue Invitational, one of Pennsylvania’s premier high school cross-country events. Held at White Oak Park in McKeesport, with an impressive turnout of 103 teams, this invitational promised fierce competition, and Derry Area athletes rose admirably to the occasion.

The girls AA race, featuring 182 competitors, witnessed the remarkable performance of junior captain Jane Huss, who crossed the finish line in an astonishing 20 minutes and 59 seconds, securing a commendable 27th place.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.