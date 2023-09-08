Derry Area’s cross-country teams showcased their grit and determination on home turf as they dominated Southmoreland in a recent meet, winning by wide margins with scores of 15-50 for both the boys and girls teams. The race, held amid scorching heat, saw both teams electing to run a shorter distance to cope with the challenging conditions.
In the boys’ competition, junior captain Logan Corbett led the charge, clocking an impressive 17:09 to secure the individual victory. Corbett attributed their success to hard work during summer training, stating, “Our summer practices really paid off today.”
Senior captain Seth Swisher followed closely with a strong performance, finishing at 17:37. The team’s solid performance continued with senior Ian Upole clinching fourth place in 18:11. Junior T.D. Murawski claimed eighth place in 19:31, while Sawyer Newhouse and Avery Haake gave it their all, finishing in the ninth (20:04) and 10th (21:24) positions, respectively.
On the girls’ side, junior captain Jane Huss secured the position of second with a commendable time of 18:33. Huss emphasized the value of smaller meets in preparation for bigger challenges, saying, “Today was a great workout in preparation for the Red, White and Blue race this weekend.”
Junior Rain Loucks continued the team’s impressive run, finishing third with a time of 20:13. Senior captain Tessa Hayes claimed fourth place at 20:21, while sophomore Ella Kubiak secured the fifth position in 20:54. Junior Mikah Horwat contributed to the team’s success, finishing sixth in 21:17. Julia Omlor (8th, 25:24) and Sophia Doherty (25:31) also gave their all in the sweltering conditions.
Head coach Greg Rager commended his team’s sensible effort, considering the heat and their upcoming race this Saturday, saying, “If we stay focused, I believe we’re going to do well over the next few weeks.”
The Derry Area cross-country teams displayed resilience and commitment in the face of adversity, setting a promising tone for the rest of the season. As they move forward, both squads are determined to continue their winning ways, one race at a time.
