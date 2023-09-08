da cc

Head coach Greg Rager gives final instructions and motivation before Wednesday's race against Southmoreland.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Derry Area’s cross-country teams showcased their grit and determination on home turf as they dominated Southmoreland in a recent meet, winning by wide margins with scores of 15-50 for both the boys and girls teams. The race, held amid scorching heat, saw both teams electing to run a shorter distance to cope with the challenging conditions.

In the boys’ competition, junior captain Logan Corbett led the charge, clocking an impressive 17:09 to secure the individual victory. Corbett attributed their success to hard work during summer training, stating, “Our summer practices really paid off today.”

