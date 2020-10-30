The Derry Area cross-country teams improved upon their mark from last year’s showing during the WPIAL Class 2A Championship at White Oak Park.
The boys finished 23rd out of 30 teams, the team’s highest finish in six years at the district championship, while the girls placed 24th, four spots higher than the previous year.
Derry Area had not competed in three weeks after missing the Tri-State Track Coaches Association Cross Country Championship last week because of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases within the school district.
Charlie Banks led the boys with a 18:44 to place 92nd. Recording personal-records for Derry Area were Jake Watson (115th, 19:20), Blake Cecchini (117st, 19:25) and Tristan Seger with a 22:27 to place 174th. Morgan Sobota crossed in 21:22 at 161st, and Jacob Short placed 190th crossing in 23:56.
Nicole Enos led the girls coming in at 24:12 for 103rd place. Emma Huber crossed in 24:27 for 110th, while Leah Perry (136th, 25:27) and Tessa Hayes (139th, 25:29) each recorded their personal-best. Abbey Bolen also competed, placing 191st with a time of 38:05.
The Greensburg Salem boys captured the WPIAL Class 2A Championship, while North Catholic won the girls division.
Greater Latrobe will compete during today’s WPIAL Class 3A Championship, 1 p.m. at White Oak Park. The meet was rescheduled from Thursday because of inclement weather.
