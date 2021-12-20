The Derry Area boys basketball team has faced several stiff tests through the early portion of the season, a trend that continued with back-to-back games over the weekend.
The Trojans notched a crucial win on Friday against Keystone Oaks in their section opener at Derry Area High School, but fell to Yough less than 24 hours later in the Westmoreland County Coaches Association (WCCA) Showcase. As a result, Derry Area sits at 3-2 overall, and 1-0 in Class 4A Section 1.
Keyed by a hot start on Friday, host Derry Area prevailed 64-61 against the Golden Eagles in section action. The Trojans outscored Keystone Oaks 16-8 in the opening quarter, and never trailed in the contest.
“We came out with a lot of energy and got after them early on both ends of the court,” explained Derry Area head coach Tom Esposito.
Despite a few poor spurts, the Trojans extended their lead in the second and third quarters, taking a 53-40 edge to the fourth.
Although Keystone Oaks (0-1, 2-2) outscored the Trojans in the final quarter, trimming its deficit to four, the Trojans closed it out to secure the gusty victory in what appears to be an extremely competitive section.
“Every team in our section believes they can win it,” Esposito stated. “To get that first one at home — you gotta win your home section games, and we got one and hopefully we can get a few more down the road.”
Senior Tyson Webb played a starring role in the win, as he produced 18 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, eight steals, and two blocks. Making his performance even more impressive, he posted that stat line despite playing with a hip bruise.
“Tyson is playing very well right now. He is putting up numbers, but he’s very unselfish as well,” Esposito noted.
Additionally, Brady Angus contributed 16 points, four assists, and four steals, Gabe Carbonara tallied 15 points, six rebounds, and four assists, Nathan Papuga chipped in with 12 points and six rebounds, while Jake Watson snagged eight rebounds and added three steals.
“He’s taking care of the basketball and not really forcing anything offensively,” Esposito said of Angus, a sophomore who also is making an impression with his play defensively.
Carbonara, meanwhile, continued his strong play following a breakout performance against Greensburg Salem earlier last week.
“That’s taken some pressure off Tyson and the other guys to score. When we’re clicking on offense, he’s the biggest reason,” Esposito detailed. “Gabe is starting to understand he needs to be focused on both ends of the floor, because his skills are very good.”
Also of significance, the Trojans corralled 38 rebounds, winning the battle on the glass.
For Keystone Oaks, Collin Harris provided a game-high 20 points, while Nick Buckley scored 17, and Owen Minford notched 14 points.
The Trojans were back on the court the next afternoon, but ran out of gas in a 63-59 setback to Yough at the WCCA Showcase at Jeannette High School. Although a non-section tilt, the Cougars, who also compete in Class 4A, played a physical style that wore down the Trojans at times.
A sluggish start proved costly, as the Cougars outpaced Derry Area 13-8 in the opening quarter, which put the Trojans in an uphill battle for the final 24 minutes.
“Our guys were physically exhausted, but you gotta play through that. We’re very upset that we’re not 4-1 right now,” Esposito lamented. “I gotta do a better job of getting them mentally ready to play.”
Derry Area managed to pull even twice in the fourth quarter, at 51-51 and 55-55. However, Yough quickly restored the lead on both occasions, courtesy of a pair of buckets by sophomore standout Terek Crosby.
“I felt that if we could’ve gotten a stop when the game was tied, we had a good chance of winning,” revealed Esposito.
Instead, Crosby finished with 35 points, as the Cougars improved to 3-1.
Webb once again led the way for Derry Area, as he recorded 22 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and six steals. Carbonara and Papuga also scored in double figures, with 14 and 11 points, respectively, while Carbonara added a team-high five assists.
Esposito also pointed to the contributions of junior Ethan Frye, who scored three points against Yough.
While the Trojans wrapped up their stretch of five games in eight days, their next test will likely be their toughest of the season to this point, as they play at North Catholic on Tuesday. The red-and-gold clad Trojans are 3-0, and played in the WPIAL 4A Championship game last season.
Derry Area is hopeful that its non-section ledger, which also included Kiski Area, Homer-Center, and Greensburg Salem, will pay dividends on Tuesday and beyond.
“We played some stiff competition, and that can only make you better and more prepared for the brutal section that we have,” Esposito said.
——— KEYSTONE OAKS (61)
Harris 10-0-20; Green 2-0-4; Minford 6-2-14; Buckley 6-1-17; Clarke 2-0-6. Totals, 26-3(6)—61
DERRY AREA (64)
Webb 5-5-18; Angus 7-1-16; Watson 1-0-2; Frye 0-0-0; Ward 1-0-2; Carbonara 6-3-15; Papuga 4-2-12. Totals, 24-11(17)—64
Score by Quarters
Key. Oaks 8 16 16 21 — 61 Derry Area 16 19 18 12 — 64 Three-point field goals: Webb-3, Papuga-2, Angus; Buckley-4, Clarke-2
——— YOUGH (63)
Crosby 13-6-35; Matthews 5-0-10; Park 1-2-5; Rost 3-0-7; Aird 1-2-4; Bizzozero 1-0-2; Travillion 0-0-0. Totals, 24-10(17)—63
DERRY AREA (59)
Webb 7-6-22; Angus 2-1-6; Watson 1-0-2; Frye 1-1-3; Ward 0-0-0; Carbonara 6-2-14; Beighley 0-1-1; Papuga 3-3-11. Totals, 20-14(23)—59
Score by Quarters
Yough 13 20 12 18 — 63 Derry Area 8 21 12 18 — 59
Three-point field goals: Papuga-2, Webb, Angus; Crosby-3, Park, Rost
