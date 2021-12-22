Throughout the course of a long basketball season, most teams will experience a definitive low point. The Derry Area boys seemingly encountered that on Tuesday, as they were overwhelmed by host North Catholic 101-26, during a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 1 game.
The loss, which was the most lopsided margin for the team in at least the past 19 years, drops Derry Area to 1-1 in Class 4A Section 1, and 3-3 overall. Last Friday, Derry Area opened section action with a 64-61 victory at home against Keystone Oaks.
North Catholic, conversely, improves to 2-0 in section play, and 4-0 overall.
“NC is one of the top five teams in 4A. This is only one loss,” said Derry Area head coach Tom Esposito. “We will continue to work hard, get better at the things we know we do well, and improve on our weaknesses.”
The most glaring weakness for Derry Area on Tuesday was its handling of the basketball, as the Trojans committed a plethora of turnovers. Those miscues, which often were caused by North Catholic’s full-court pressure, frequently resulted in North Catholic points.
Fittingly, North Catholic opened the scoring on Tuesday by creating a steal and converting a subsequent layup. Derry Area got on the board courtesy of a free throw by senior Tyson Webb, but North Catholic scored again off a steal and layup to go ahead 4-1. Webb later responded with a three-pointer to pull Derry Area even, and he made a layup to keep his squad within one at 7-6 after North Catholic hit a three-pointer.
From that point forward, though, Derry Area had no answer for the North Catholic pressure, as the red-and-gold clad Trojans scored the next 15 points and finished the quarter on a 24-5 surge. Max Hurray was the biggest catalyst for North Catholic in the period, as he had a dozen points, including back-to-back threes.
The second quarter was even more lopsided, as North Catholic outpaced Derry Area 36-8. The lone bright spot for Derry Area in the stanza was Brady Angus, who scored six points, including a three-pointer. Max Rottman, meanwhile, netted eight points in the frame for North Catholic.
With North Catholic holding a 67-19 edge at the intermission, the second half was played under the mercy rule with a running clock.
The Derry Area offense remained stifled after halftime, though, scoring just two points in the third on a bucket by Webb, and five more in the fourth quarter on a field goal and foul shot by Angus, as well as a hoop by Ashton Beighley.
Angus paced the offense with nine points, while Webb scored eight, six of which came in the first stanza.
North Catholic had four players reach double figures in scoring. Hurray led the way with 23 points, while Rottman scored 16, Andrew Maddalon netted 13, and Tommy Molenda added 12.
North Catholic appears to be a title contender once again in Class 4A, as the Trojans went 18-5 last season, including a perfect 6-0 in section play, and reached the WPIAL Championship.
Derry Area, meanwhile, could be well served by the holiday break, as the Trojans won’t return to section play until Jan. 4, when they host Knoch.
“There’s a ton of ball left, and this may sound odd, but Monday’s practice, this game, and grinding it out over the holiday break will make us a better basketball team,” Esposito stated. ““Pride, practicing and playing with passion for the game, and guts will get it done.”
———
DERRY AREA (26)
Webb 3-1-8; Angus 3-2-9; Watson 1-0-3; Frye 0-1-1; Ward 0-0-0; Carbonara 1-0-2; Beighley 1-0-2; Papuga 0-1-1; Bush 0-0-0. Totals, 9-5(11)—26
NORTH CATHOLIC (101)
Maddalon 6-0-13; Palmer 1-0-3; Gregor 3-0-7; Schneider 3-1-9; Tomer 4-2-10; Carson 1-0-2; Hurray 10-0-23; Siket 0-0-0; Rottman 7-1-16; Molenda 6-0-12; Straub 1-1-3; Kamody 1-0-3. Totals, 43-5(5)—101
Score by Quarters
Derry Area 11 8 2 5 — 26 N. Catholic 31 36 26 8 — 101
Three-point field goals: Webb, Angus, Watson; Hurray-3, Schneider-2, Maddalon, Palmer, Gregor, Rottman, Kamody
