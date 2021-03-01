Derry Area will make history tonight — win or lose — being the school’s first boys’ basketball team to host a playoff game.
But head coach Tom Esposito and his players know there’s more on the line in their WPIAL Class 4A preliminary round matchup against Southmoreland: An opportunity to win a playoff game for the first time in program history.
“They are very well aware of it,” Esposito said. “We do talk about it. It’s a goal of ours.”
Derry Area, the No. 13 seed, will get that opportunity 6 p.m. tonight against No. 20 Southmoreland (2-16) at Derry Area.
The Trojans (5-6) will make their third-consecutive postseason appearance tonight, which is also a school record.
Last year, Derry Area qualified for the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs with a 7-15 overall record as the fourth-place team out of Section 1. The Trojans ultimately fell 65-44 in the first round against WPIAL runner-up Belle Vernon Area.
That team graduated starters Aidan Bushey and Tanner Nicely, as well as Justin Huss, whose season was cut short because of a leg injury. But the Trojans returned three starters from 2019-20, as well, including Ryan Bushey, Sam Jones and Josh Ulery — three of Derry Area’s eight seniors this year.
“Ryan has been in the playoffs for three years, and he played a significant role in those three years,” Esposito said. “Sammy Jones, he started every game last year.”
Esposito said the silver lining of Huss’ injury was that current junior Tyson Webb and current senior Josh Ulery saw plenty of minutes last year.
Despite having a senior-laden lineup, Esposito said his players are “embracing the moment,” rather than feeling added pressure in the postseason.
“They know each game that they play is just another game for them to play together,” he said. “They’ve been playing together for so many years. It’s nice having that experience.”
Derry Area finished third in Class 4A, Section 3 with a 5-4 record, behind first-place North Catholic and section runner-up Deer Lakes. After starting the season with three losses in a row, the Trojans won their next four, kicked off by a 64-61 victory against Knoch. Senior Ryan Bushey scored a career-high 41 points in that game.
However, a two game-skid followed, and then Derry Area had a “district-imposed” 10-day shutdown for “safety and precaution,” according to Esposito.
Prior to the shutdown, Derry Area’s last game was a Feb. 13 exhibition defeat at Mount Pleasant Area. The Trojans returned to practice Sunday, Feb. 21, and dropped their third contest in a row in a hard-fought section loss Tuesday at Knoch.
The following day, Derry Area snapped its three-game slide with a comeback 55-44 home win against Freeport Area — clinching third place in the section.
Esposito said Wednesday’s victory was a key result with the playoffs around the corner.
“It was as important as the four in a row that we won,” he said. “We had a two-game season that week. I told the guys these games are very important, not only in the section ... but they were very important in our preparation for the playoffs and going in with confidence.”
Derry Area’s preliminary round opponent, Southmoreland, has won two out of 18 games this season, finishing 0-11 in Section 3. The Scotties defeated Brownsville Area and Indiana Area, both in exhibitions.
Esposito believes his Trojans match up well with Southmoreland.
“We have to play hard. We can’t assume anything when you look at things on paper or on film,” he said. “It’s a whole new season. Southmoreland is going to play us as hard as they can play us, and we are going to do the same thing to them.”
In 11 games this season, Derry Area is averaging 47.7 points while allowing 56.1 a game.
Honing in defensively will be key to Derry Area’s playoff success, Esposito said.
“I’m proud of the way we play defense, that’s how we win games,” he said. “We’re a defensive-minded team, and our guys know that. We’ve just got to get after people.”
In turn, Esposito is hoping defensive stops will turn to points on the other end against Southmoreland.
“We have to push the ball,” he said. “We have to be up-tempo and get in the flow offensively stemming from our defense. When we do that we seem to shoot the ball better.”
To do that, Derry Area will look to its senior leaders for scoring. Bushey leads the way, averaging 15.4 points a game, followed by Jones at 10.7. Jones also averages a team-high 5.2 rebounds a game.
The Trojans’ other three starters — Webb, Ulery and senior Nick Detore — have combined for 35 three-pointers and 16.4 points per contest. Grant Hudson and Gabe Carbonara have combined for more than seven points a game off the bench.
Esposito, in his third year of his second stint at the helm — 12th year in total — said that basketball “is a funny game.”
“As we well know, if the ball doesn’t go in the hole for us, we can struggle,” he said. “Hopefully we have all cylinders clicking on Monday night.”
The winner of tonight’s game faces No. 4 Quaker Valley 6 p.m. Thursday.
This year’s WPIAL basketball playoffs are an open tournament because of unbalanced records and number of games played, as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic led to a Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf-imposed three-week shutdown of winter sports in December.
