The Derry Area boys golf team cruised to a 228-271 win against Jeannette on Monday at Latrobe Elks Golf Club.
Hayden Smolleck led the Trojans on Monday by shooting a round 40. That score was also good enough to be the overall medalist and low-finisher between the two teams.
Smolleck was closely followed by Eli Borbonus, who was just one stroke back of the Derry Area leader. Despite finishing second for the Trojans, Borbonus’ performance would have been good enough to lead the Jeannette side.
Nick Rattigan was the leader for the Jeannette side; he finished with a 46.
Gio Beatrice and Avery Haake also finished in the 40 range for Derry Area on Monday. Beatrice was six strokes behind Borbonus with a 47, and Haake shot a 49 on the day.
Aiden Darazio rounded out the performance for the Trojans, Darazio deposited a 51 on the scorecard.
The Trojans picked up the win on Monday and will be back in action on Wednesday when they play host to Mount Pleasant Area.
