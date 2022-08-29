After a tough loss to Mount Pleasant Area on Aug. 24, the Derry Area Trojans regrouped and were back at home at the Latrobe Elks as they defeated the Greensburg Salem Golden Lions 206-226 Friday for a Class 2A, Section 2 victory.
Hunter Jurica and fellow senior Ashton Beighley fired a pair of 2-over 38s to lead all scorers.
Classmate Owen Hammers shot a 43 and Antonio Hauser (senior) came in at 44. Junior Hayden Smolleck was one stroke behind with a 45.
Sam Spigarello led the Golden Lions with a 42. Colton Humphrey followed with a 43 while Mike Kingerski shot 44. Grant Smith carded a 48 and Noah Outly a 49.
Derry Area is 5-1 and at the top of Section 2A along with fellow defending champsGCC. The Trojans are halfway through the section schedule and will next host the Ligonier Valley Rams at 3 p.m. on Aug. 31. Derry Area won the first of the two head-to-head matches with the Rams in a playoff.
Greater Latrobe 208, Armstong 260
Greater Latrobe improved to 4-1 in the Class 3A, Section 1 with a 208-260 win over Armstrong at Latrobe Country Club Friday.
Leading the way for the Wildcats were junior PJ Germano with a 3-over-par 39 and senior Tyler Mondock with a 4-over-par 40. The Wildcats will travel to Hempfield on Aug. 30.
Greater Latrobe: PJ Germano 39, Jake Pavlik 46, JM Krajc 41, Jack Sacriponte 42, Tyler Mondock 40, Parker Berk 46.
