20220823-DAGolfHunter.jpg

Hunter Jurica led Derry Area with a two-under-par 34 as the Trojans rolled past Jeannette Monday 192-327.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Derry Area golf team is on a mission as it continues to play solid rounds of golf, especially on its home course at the Latrobe Elks Monday.

The team played host to the Jeannette Jayhawks and moved to 4-0 in Section 2 AA with an impressive team score of 192 against the Jayhawks’ 327.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.