The Derry Area golf team is on a mission as it continues to play solid rounds of golf, especially on its home course at the Latrobe Elks Monday.
The team played host to the Jeannette Jayhawks and moved to 4-0 in Section 2 AA with an impressive team score of 192 against the Jayhawks’ 327.
The Trojans finished with three players shooting sub-40 with Hunter Jurica leading the way with a two-under-par 34. Fellow seniors Ashton Beighley and Antonio Hauser came in at 38 and 35 respectively. Owen Hammers, also a senior, fired a 42 while junior Hayden Smolleck carded a 43.
The Trojans will travel to Norvelt to take on the Mount Pleasant Vikings on Aug. 24 and will play host to the Greensburg Salem Golden Lions on Aug. 26.
The Greater Latrobe boys golf team hosted the 2022 Wildcat Invitational Monday at the Latrobe Country Club.
The Wildcats finished seventh in the overall team event, scoring 447. Franklin Regional took the top spot with a score of 393. Central Catholic came in second place with a tally of 399. Fox Chapel took third place with a score of 408. Coming in at the fourth spot was North Catholic with a 410. Pine-Richland brought up a close fifth with a score of 412. Erie Prep had a 431 to secure sixth place and Erie McDowell wrapped up the scoring with a 477 for eighth place.
It was not a good day overall for the Wildcats as they failed to place any golfer in the top-10 finishers. Greater Latrobe senior Jake Pavlik scored an 84 to finish the best for the Wildcats, placing at 21st.
The overall top individual finishers were 1. David Fuhrer, FC, 73; 2. Nolan Shilling, FR, 74; 3. Liam Daniello, PR, 76; 4. Erik Schneider, NC, 76; 5. Jake Kimmich, FR, 78; 6. Andrew Patsy, CC, 78; 7. Mike O’Day, FC, 79.
Ligonier Valley 216, Southmoreland 278
The Ligonier Valley Rams boys golf team improved their record to 1-2 with a 216-278 victory over Southmoreland Monday at Champion Lakes. Southmoreland’s record now stands at 0-3. Josh Harbert was the medalist for LV with a 41, and Max Sokol was the low scorer for Southmoreland with a 43. The Rams are back in action Aug. 24 as they travel to Greensburg Country Club to take on Jeannette.
Ligonier Valley top finishers were Josh Harbert 41, Gavin McMullen 42, Tyler Jones 44, Luke Lentz 44 and Will Morford 45.
