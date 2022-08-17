The Derry Area Trojan golf team started WPIAL Section 2AA play at home against Greensburg Central Catholic Tuesday, and it took sudden death to determine the winner between the 2021 Co-Section Champs.
Hunter Jurica was the overall low-medalist with an even-par 36, one stroke better than his GCC opponent Wade Boyle.
After all the players were in and with the score knotted up at 203-203, sudden death determined the game. Derry Area chose Jurica and Ashton Beighley to represent the Trojans while the Centurions sent out Wade Boyle and Braden Riley. The Trojans won the playoff on the first hole 8-11 as Jurica and Beighley fired a pair of pars to GCC’s bogey and a double bogey.
Derry: Ashton Beighley 42, Antonio Hauser 39, Owen Hammers 44, Hayden Smolleck 42.
GCC: Angelo Bonesio 42, Braden Riley 42, Mike Mellaney 39, Braden Marker 41.
The Lady Trojans dropped a non-section match Tuesday to host River Valley at Chestnut Ridge Golf Course, 228-244.
The overall low-medalist honors went to River Valley’s Alessia LaMantia with a 51.
Derry’s Bethany Dixon wasn’t far behind with a 55.
Ligonier Valley boys and girls golf
The Ligonier Valley Rams boys golf team finished second at the Chairman’s Cup at Cedarbrook Golf Course Monday. Sewickley Academy finished first shooting a 407. The Ligonier Valley boys shot a 435. Gavin McMullen led the Rams and finished ninth overall, shooting a 79.
The team is back in action on Wednesday as they host the Derry Area Trojans at Champion Lakes.
Ligonier Valley: Gavin McMullen 79, Josh Harbert 85, Brody McIntosh 88, Declan McMullen 90, Will Morford 93.
The Ligonier Valley Girls golf team won their first match of the year as the Lady Rams competed against Kiski Area Tuesday.
The match was a forfeit because Kiski did not have enough girls to compete. Both coaches still decide to play and keep score.
Ligonier Valley: Amanda Woods 50*, Adelynn Witcoski 53*, Alyssa Johnston 53*, Ana Charlebois 53*, Maggie Markosky 53, Ella Silvis 66, Mikayla Smitley 68.
*Indicate the scores that were used for the final total.
Greater Latrobe 198, Armstrong 228
In the first section match of the season, the Cats were able to travel to Kittanning Country Club to face Armstrong and come away with a 198 to 228
The Cats were led by Junior PJ Germano with a two over par 37. Also contributing solid rounds were senior captain Jake Pavlik and freshman newcomer Jack Sacriponte.
Greater Latrobe: Jake Pavlik 38, JD Robinson 43, PJ Germano 37, Jack Sacriponte 39, JM Krajc 43, Jack Ridilla 41.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.