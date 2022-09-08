It was another down-to-the-wire match for Derry Area as the Trojans squeaked by host Greensburg Central Catholic 196-198 in Class 2A, Section 2 match at Mt. Odin Golf Course Wednesday.

“We knew going into the match at Mt. Odin that it was going to be a tough matchup,” Derry Area coach Terry Smeltzer said. “We lost at Mt. Odin the past few years to split with GCC. GCC, like us, plays well at home. They are a very good team. The seniors were disappointed when we came up short in the (Westmoreland) County Coaches tournament on our home course and were runners up to GCC.”

