It was another down-to-the-wire match for Derry Area as the Trojans squeaked by host Greensburg Central Catholic 196-198 in Class 2A, Section 2 match at Mt. Odin Golf Course Wednesday.
“We knew going into the match at Mt. Odin that it was going to be a tough matchup,” Derry Area coach Terry Smeltzer said. “We lost at Mt. Odin the past few years to split with GCC. GCC, like us, plays well at home. They are a very good team. The seniors were disappointed when we came up short in the (Westmoreland) County Coaches tournament on our home course and were runners up to GCC.”
Hunter Jurica and GCC’s Wade Boyle shot four-under-par 33 to lead the way. It was a good day for the Trojan seniors. Ashton Beighley and Owen Hammers shot 38 and 39 respectively. Antonio Hauser shot 41 and Chase Sheffler came in at 45.
“This season has been one of the toughest,” Smeltzer said. “GCC, Ligonier, and Mount Pleasant are all pushing us. Our section is getting stronger. This season has had me on the edge of my seat. The hardest part as head coach is not being there. My assistant takes the reigns while I am coaching our girls’ team. So I am literally waiting by the phone.”
Derry Area is now 8-1 in Section 2 AA (9-1 overall). The team returns home to take on Southmoreland at the Latrobe Elks at 3 p.m. Friday.
“I am so happy for this group of seniors. They have worked as hard as any athlete out there on getting better and better at one of the most frustrating and infuriating games there is to play. Our experience down the stretch is going to be the key. We play as a team. Tonight’s win happened because all five seniors played well and played their game.”
Greater Latrobe struggled in the Class 3A, Section 1 loss to Norwin, shooting their worst home score of the year. Leading the way for the Wildcats was junior PJ Germano.
GL: PJ Germano 40, Jake Pavlik 42, JM Krajc 45, JD Robinsonm 48, Jack Sacriponte 45, Jack Ridilla 50.
Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
