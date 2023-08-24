da boys golf

Hayden Smolleck was the overall low finisher in Derry Area’s match against Jeannette.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Tuesday afternoon saw the Trojans boys golf team add another win to the win column when they defeated Jeannette at Greensburg Country Club.

Derry Area took the win with some wiggle room as the final score was 226-264 in their favor.

