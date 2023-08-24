Tuesday afternoon saw the Trojans boys golf team add another win to the win column when they defeated Jeannette at Greensburg Country Club.
Updated: August 24, 2023 @ 6:32 am
Tuesday afternoon saw the Trojans boys golf team add another win to the win column when they defeated Jeannette at Greensburg Country Club.
Derry Area took the win with some wiggle room as the final score was 226-264 in their favor.
The win brought the Trojans to a 3-1 record and a 2-1 record in section 2 AA play this season.
Leading the way for the Trojans was Hayden Smolleck. Smolleck finished the day with the lowest individual score of the two teams, shooting a 39 on the day.
The rest of the Derry Area team finished the day in the 40-range, which was good enough for the win after the entirety of the Jeannette team was in the 50-range.
Giovanni Beatrice finished second best for the Trojans on Tuesday; he finished the round with a 45.
Eli Borbonus and Aiden Darazio were not far behind as they were all within one stroke of the next golfer. Borbonus was just one stroke behind Beatrice, as he shot a 46. Next was Darazio who was one stroke behind Borbonus, firing out a 47 on the day.
Rounding out the team for the Trojans on Tuesday was Avery Haake, who was not far behind the rest of the pack; he finished the day with a 49. Despite trailing his teammates, Haake’s performance was still ahead of every member of the Jeannette team.
The Trojans boys golf team will return to action on Thursday afternoon. They will travel to Norvelt Golf Club to take on the team from Mount Pleasant Area.
