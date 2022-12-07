It was doubleheader time at Derry Area High School Tuesday as the girls and boys basketball teams returned home for their first time this 2022-23 season.
It was a mixed affair as the Lady Trojans fell to Mount Pleasant Area 50-47, while the boys handled the Vikings 62-32 for a win.
Girls coach Gene Brisbane was not happy with the loss, but he was pleased with the way his team played.
“We made them work for it,” Brisbane said. “The one thing that we wanted to do coming into the game was to make sure (Tiffani Zelmore didn’t go to the foul line. And she did. Last year, she went to the foul line a ton and that was the difference in the game. Tonight, that is as good as we can play right there. My team has made tremendous strides in the short time of a week. I’m really happy with the way they played tonight because a week ago, they would have beaten us by 30 points. They are getting more confidence. Even after losing tonight, I think they have more confidence because this is not the same team that scrimmaged United two weeks ago.”
After a close first quarter that saw Mt. Pleasant nursing an 11-9 lead, Derry started to pull away from the Vikings in the second quarter that saw the Trojans post a 13-6 scoring tally to take a 22-17 lead into halftime. They did so by limiting Mt. Pleasant’s Tiffany Zelmore to just four points, which was a key to the Trojans’ early success.
Derry held the lead through the third quarter, but the Viking started to chip away at it.
“We had difficulty moving the ball,” Mt. Pleasant coach Scott Giacobbi said. “We were forcing the ball a lot in the beginning. In the third quarter, we were able to open it up a bit, relax on defense and just play with a style that we wanted to play with tonight. It was one of the keys to the game for us was for us to just relax a little bit. We had not seen their zone before so we had to settle down a little bit and we started to find that groove. We were able to use a bit of our depth to keep some of the girls that were in foul trouble on the floor and get some sub-rotation going, and we cut down on the mistakes. We made a lot of mistakes early.”
With around four minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Vikings ceased the momentum that was building and got within two points of the Trojans at 40-38.
With 2:22 left to go in the game, Mt. Pleasant’ Riley Gesinski stole the ball and laid it in to knot the score at 42-42.
The Vikings went ahead on a score by Carmen Spallone, who was also fouled with less than two minutes in the game. Making the free throw Spallone put the Vikings up 45-42.
Mt. Pleasant would extend its lead to 48-42 before Jane Huss would score to make it 48-44. Huss was fouled on her shot and made a foul shot to draw the Trojans within three at 48-45.
But a foul on Spallone and her sinking two foul shots put the game out of reach for the Trojans with seconds left on the clock.
A late Derry score would make it 50-47.
Huss led Derry with 14 points while Samantha Gruska added 10 and Rachelle Marinchek had 9 points. The Vikings’ Zelmore led all scorers with 20 points
“They made some shots and got the ball to their key player (Zelmore),” Brisbane said. “We played her pretty tough. She is a very good player.”
The Derry boys basketball team jumped out to an early lead on the Vikings and never looked back in their 62-32 win.
“We are not happy,” Derry coach Tom Esposito said. “The coaching staff is not happy. An ugly W is better than a pretty L, but we are not happy. We are better than that fundamentally. We will regroup and learn from this.”
The Trojans held Mt. Pleasant to just 12 first-half points while they posted 18, with the Vikings going on a 5-0 run to end the half.
Derry self-corrected in the third quarter to jump out to a 29-14 lead with just over four minutes left to play in the third quarter.
The Trojans started the fourth quarter up 47-22 and added to its lead throughout the closing quarter.
Derry’s Gabe Carbonara led all scorers with 23 points and collected eight rebounds, while teammates Ethan Frye and Nathan Papuga scored 11 points apiece. Frye also had eight rebounds on the night.
The Lady Trojans will tip off another girls and boys doubleheader against Geibel Dec. 9 at 5 p.m. followed by the Trojans hosting Connellsville Area.
