It was doubleheader time at Derry Area High School Tuesday as the girls and boys basketball teams returned home for their first time this 2022-23 season.

It was a mixed affair as the Lady Trojans fell to Mount Pleasant Area 50-47, while the boys handled the Vikings 62-32 for a win.

Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.

