With a 25-point lead against Southmoreland late in the fourth quarter, Derry Area head coach Tom Esposito called a timeout for seniors Ryan Bushey, Sam Jones, Grant Hudson, Josh Ulery and Nick Detore to check back into the game.
Esposito knew history was about to be made.
No. 13-seeded Derry Area (6-6) proceeded to dribble out the clock, savoring every last second of its historic 64-39 victory in a WPIAL Class 4A preliminary-round playoff game Monday at Derry Area.
“With 20 seconds left, coach Espo looked at me and said, ‘Do you guys want to go in?’” Bushey related. “I said, ‘Absolutely.’ So, he put us in and we got to have our last 20 seconds on our home court. It was pretty special for us.”
The 25-point victory against No. 20 Southmoreland (2-17) marked Derry Area’s first playoff win in program history.
“I’m very proud of our guys,” Esposito said. “Like I told them after the game, I’m blessed to go along on the ride with them.”
Being on the court with fellow seniors as the final buzzer sounded was a special moment for Bushey.
“This group of seniors, we’ve been playing together since second grade,” Bushey said. “My dad’s been coaching us since we were in second grade.”
Derry Area made its third consecutive playoff appearance Monday night.
Two years ago, Derry Area suffered a 59-45 loss against Blackhawk in the first round of the WPIAL playoffs. Last season, the Trojans fell 65-44 to WPIAL runner-up Belle Vernon Area, also in the first round.
“I’m particularly proud of this basketball team that won the first playoff game, but this win goes beyond that,” Esposito said. “It goes back to the past three years and any player that ever put on a Derry jersey.”
Up next for Derry Area is No. 4 Quaker Valley (10-3, 12-4) in a first-round matchup, 6 p.m. Thursday at Quaker Valley.
“I just told our guys after the game, we go from this game where we were probably the favorite to win it — we’re going to Quaker on Thursday, the No. (4) team in the WPIAL,” Esposito said. “It’s March madness, stuff happens. I just hope that we can compete. We’ll do our best and hopefully we have a chance.”
Added Bushey: “If we can stick to our game plan and get our shooters open like we did today and knock down some threes, I think we can put up a good fight against them.”
Derry Area got the job done early against Southmoreland, scoring 18 of the game’s opening 21 points. The Scotties briefly cut the deficit to 11, but the Trojans pulled away, leading by as many as 33. Derry Area triggered the 30-point mercy rule with 2:55 left in the third quarter while ahead, 57-27.
The Trojans scored in a variety of ways, chief among them: From behind the arc. Derry Area made 10 three-pointers, including eight in the first half.
“We moved the ball extremely well tonight and got some open looks,” Esposito said. “It was one of our better shooting nights, and I just hope it continues.”
Ulery finished with 14, including five assists and four first-half three-pointers. Detore, Tyson Webb and Isaiah Ward each sank two threes. Jones scored a game-high 17 points, with six rebounds.
Defense sparked Derry Area’s offensive early on, as the Trojans forced nine turnovers in the first quarter. Webb and Bushey scored layups off steals to put the Trojans ahead, 4-0.
A three-pointer by Webb followed by two Ulery treys provided Derry Area a 13-2 advantage. Derry Area pushed its lead to 15, but Southmoreland scored five of the quarter’s final eight points as the Trojans led, 21-8, with 24 minutes to play.
“Our offense is generated from our defense, and our guys know that,” Esposito said. “We have to play very well defensively to get good looks offensively. We got after them. We did force some turnovers, and we shot lights out early.”
Jones got going in the second, scoring six in a row from the block to make it 27-10. Ulery and Detore continued their hot shooting, each sinking two treys to push Derry Area’s lead to 43-20. Southmoreland Freshman Ty Keefer hit a three-pointer near the end of the half to cut the deficit to 20. Keefer led the Scotties with 16 points.
Jones scored 10 in the third period, capping a 14-4 run with a three-point play off a Bushey assist from an inbound, kickstarting the mercy rule at 57-27.
Ward made two threes in the fourth, despite Southmoreland outscoring the Trojans, 12-7.
“For four days we prepared, and we knew what we had to do,” Esposito said. “We just had to be us and come out and set the tone and set the tempo and dictate the tempo throughout.”
Webb finished with 10 points. Bushey and Ward chipped in six apiece.
Southmoreland’s Kelvin Lin had 13 points, including three triples.
Esposito is proud of how the Trojans responded to a season riddled with uncertainty amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic — which included a state imposed three-week shutdown in December, and a district imposed 10-day shutdown in February.
“Coaching Derry kids, it’s special,” he said. “What I’m most proud about this team is their resiliency. That was my pregame talk...that we should feel fortunate to play a basketball game today, fortunate that it’s a playoff game on your own court.”
Bushey said the uncertainty of this season amid the pandemic led him to question whether a playoff appearance — let alone a playoff win — was in the cards.
“There was absolutely that thought in my mind that we weren’t going to be able to get a chance to play,” he said. “But after we had our three-game skid to start the season and then we got on a roll winning four straight, I was pretty confident in our team that we could get to the point where we were able to qualify for the playoffs.”
This year’s WPIAL basketball playoffs are an open tournament because of unbalanced records and number of games played as teams navigated the pandemic.
For Esposito, in his third year of his second stint as Derry Area head coach, he’s just happy to see the program get its first playoff win.
“To get that first one, I’m just proud that we represent the school district well. I couldn’t be more happy for them,” he said.
——— SOUTHMORELAND (39)
Trout 1-0-3; T. Keefer 4-5-16; Richter 1-0-2; Cernuto 1-0-2; Dzambo 1-0-2; Lin 4-2-13; Dunn 0-0-0; Campbell 0-1-1; K. Keefer 0-0-0; Corvin 0-0-0; Steban 0-0-0. Totals, 12-10(17)—39
DERRY AREA (64)
Webb 4-0-10; Bushey 3-0-6; 5-0-14; Detore 3-0-8; Jones 7-3-17; Hudson 1-0-2; Watson 0-0-0; I. Ward 2-0-6; Beighley 0-0-0; Papuga 0-1-1; E. Ward 0-0-0. Totals, 25-4(8)—64
Score by Quarters
S’moreland 8 15 4 12 — 39 Derry Area 21 22 14 7 — 64
Three-point field goals: Lin-3, T. Keefer-3; Ulery-4, Webb-2, Detore-2, I. Ward-2
