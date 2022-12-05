Derry Area boys basketball got its season off to a winning start as it downed rival Ligonier Valley 66-54 Friday in the United Tournament held at United High School.
After a close first quarter that saw the Trojans hold a 13-12 lead over the Rams, the second quarter proved to be pivotal for Derry as it took a 28-16 lead going into the half, holding Ligonier Valley to four points in the quarter.
After the half, both teams posted big third periods. The Trojans racked up 25 points in the quarter to the Rams’ 20 as Derry continued to pull away. The Rams rallied in the fourth but it was not enough to overcome the Trojan lead.
Derry was led by Gabe Carbonara’s 27 points and eight rebounds, and Nate Papuga’s 23 points and five rebounds. Brady Angus chipped in six points to go along with his five assists and Ethan Frye contributed five points, six rebounds and three blocked shots.
The Trojans then faced host United Saturday.
United jumped out to a 19-13 lead at the end of the first quarter. Derry responded in the second, scoring 21 points to take a 34-29 lead going into the half.
United came out of the half rolling, scoring 24 points in the third quarter to take a 53-43 lead into the final quarter.
Derry posted 24 points in the fourth but it was not enough to overcome the United lead as Lions roared for another 29 points to close out the scoring at 82-74.
Brad Felix poured in 30 points and Tyler Robertson (19) and Joe Marino (15) scored a combined 34 points to lead United.
Nate Papuga led the Trojans with 27 points, Gabe Carbonara playing through foul trouble posted 19 points and rebounds rebounds with Brady Angus scoring 12.
Ashton Beighley contributed eight points and Ethan Frye chipped in five points and collected six rebounds.
The Trojans JV notched their first win of the season 35-27.
The Trojans host Mt. Pleasant Area Dec. 6 for a girls/boys doubleheader.
Derry Area Lady Trojans struggled from the foul line in their 39-24 loss to Monessen Friday in the opening of the Monessen Tournament. The Trojans were only 5 for 18 from the line as Monessen capitalized for the victory.
In a low-scoring affair, Monessen was the first team to post a double-digit quarter when it had 14 in the third quarter. Derry responded with 10 in the fourth but it was not enough to overcome the early deficit.
Monessen’s Hailey Johnson led all scorers with 10 points.
Rachelle Marinchek had 7 to lead Derry, with Jane Huss adding five, including one 3-pointer.
The Trojans faced California on the second day of the tournament Saturday.
Derry recovered from its loss the night before with a 49-34 win.
The Trojans got out of the gate scoring as they took a 12-4 lead into the second quarter.
California closed the gap in the second, making it a 28-22 game at halftime.
Derry used a strong second-half defensive performance coupled with 21 points from Jane Huss and 11 points added by Mara Lewis for the win.
Samantha Smichnik led California with 10 points.
Derry will host Mt. Pleasant Area on Dec. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.