Derry Area boys basketball got its season off to a winning start as it downed rival Ligonier Valley 66-54 Friday in the United Tournament held at United High School.

After a close first quarter that saw the Trojans hold a 13-12 lead over the Rams, the second quarter proved to be pivotal for Derry as it took a 28-16 lead going into the half, holding Ligonier Valley to four points in the quarter.

