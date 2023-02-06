20230131-GLCarbonara.jpg

Gabe Carbonara goes up for the shot in a game from earlier in the season. Carbonara had 22 points against Valley Friday.

 BULLETIN FILE PHOTO

Derry Area utilized a great team effort defeating Valley 68-50 in a Section 3 matchup Friday.

Gabe Carbonara led the Trojans with 22 points followed by Brady Angus 17 points and Nate Papuga with 15 points.

