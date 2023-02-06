Derry Area utilized a great team effort defeating Valley 68-50 in a Section 3 matchup Friday.
Gabe Carbonara led the Trojans with 22 points followed by Brady Angus 17 points and Nate Papuga with 15 points.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Derry Area utilized a great team effort defeating Valley 68-50 in a Section 3 matchup Friday.
Gabe Carbonara led the Trojans with 22 points followed by Brady Angus 17 points and Nate Papuga with 15 points.
Xavier Wilson led Valley with 17 with Jacob Staraniec chipped in 12.
Derry Area (5-5) will host the Shady Side Bulldogs (9-1) on Tuesday.
Valley defeated the Trojans JV 50-38.
Boys basketball
Shady Side Academy 64, Ligonier Valley 60
Parker Hollick led Ligonier Valley scoring with 23 points in the Rams 64-60 loss to Shady Side Academy Friday. Jimmy Pleskovitch had a double-double with 22 points and 18 rebounds. Haden Sierocky added 11 rebounds.
Shady Side was led by Eli Teslovich with 25 points and Nico Matt had 21.
Middle school wrestling
The Derry Area Middle School wrestling team placed second at the Kiski Duals tournament Saturday.
With a 4-1 record for the day (15-1 overall), Derry (state rank at No. 13) defeated Penn-Trafford 76-6, North Allegheny 54-30, Highlands 72-18, and Norwin 43-42 to win their pool. Derry fell to host Kiski in the finals 42-36 to finish in second place.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.