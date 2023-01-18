The Derry Area Trojans boys basketball team got out to an early lead and would not relinquish it as they rolled to a 63-28 Class 3A, Section 3 win over Ligonier Valley Tuesday.
Derry had a 20-11 lead after the first quarter of play en route to the win.
Nate Papuga led all scorers with 17 points, with Gabe Cabonara adding 16 points and Ethan Frye chipping in 11 points.
James Pleskovitch led Ligonier Valley with nine points.
Derry Area will next host Deer Lakes on Jan. 24 for another section contest. Ligonier Valley will travel to Deer Lakes on Jan. 20.
