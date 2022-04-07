Derry Area and Valley opened up Class AA, Section 7 play with their dual meet Wednesday afternoon at Trojan Stadium. Derry won both meets as the girls started their season off strong with a 127-19 win and the boys followed suit with a hard-fought 101-43 victory.
For the girls, first place winners included the 4x800 team of Jane Huss, Mikah Horwat, Charity Peterman, and Gianna Gruska; freshman Julia Omlor in the 100m and 200m dash; Huss in the 1600m; the 4x100m relay of Omlor, Cassie Byers, Shyanne Horbaker, and Reigna Taylor; Sydney Williams in the 400m; freshman Alayna Williams in the 800m and long jump; Senior Emma Huber in the 3200m; the 4x400 team of Williams, Peterman, Horbaker, and Huss; Sara Bungard in the shot put; Mara Lewis in the discus; freshman Sophia Mazzoni in the javelin; freshman Regan Repak in the high jump; and Ashley Baker in the triple jump.
For the boys, first place winners included the 4x800 team of Logan Corbett, Seth Swisher, Thomas Murawski, and Gabe Gess; freshman Blake Revoir in the 110m hurdles and high jump; Ahmad Ward in the 100m; the 4x100 team of Ward, Derrick Moffett, Revoir, and Daumari Robinson; freshman Tim Miller in the 300m hurdles; Gess in the 800m; Robinson in the 200m; senior Carson Chamberlain in the shot put, Dom Patrick in the discus; and Troy Clark in the long and triple jump.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.