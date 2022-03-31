After squandering a three-run lead in its home opener less than a week ago, host Derry Area Trojan baseball team found themselves in the same situation Wednesday afternoon at Grandview Field building an early 3-1 lead over River Valley, only to see it evaporate after the Panthers scored five times to take a 6-3 advantage.
This time the Trojans answered that five spot with one of their own, and added five more runs the following inning in a 13-8 victory.
“This was a hard-fought win over a very talented River Valley team that will certainly make some noise in their conference,” Derry Area head coach John Flickinger said. “The merger of Blairsville and Saltsburg really has strengthened that program. They hit a ton and they have some strong arms “
Despite the accolades for the visitors, Flickinger was quick to praise his squad for what he calls “bounce back ability.”
“We had another rough inning but this time we limited the damage and instead of allowing an implosion, and we kept it within striking distance and gave ourselves a chance,” Flickinger said. “Not everyone is going to get the job done on the mound every time they are out there so we had guys step up and come through for their team and I’m proud of that because we had that conversation on Monday when we discussed the loss in our opener.”
“We battled our butts off in this game and had good at-bats, made some things happen on the bases and made some key plays in the field,” he added. “We played solid Derry baseball for the most part.”
Senior Ryan Hood had another strong start going three innings and giving up one earned run on three hits while striking out four and walking none.
Blake Cecchini would pitch the final three innings and pick up the win in his varsity debut. The Senior struck out four, gave up just a single unearned run in the seventh and did not walk a batter
After surrendering a run in the top of the first, DA would score twice in the bottom of the inning. Brayden Mickinac walked and courtesy runner Jake Watson stole second and scored after two outs on a Nick Thomas double. Noah Cymmerman then stepped up and lined a single to drive in Thomas.
The Trojans made it 3-1 in the third on an RBI single from Hood.
In the River Valley fourth inning, the Panthers exploded for five runs on five hits, taking advantage of three free passes off Trojan relievers for a 6-3 lead.
Derry Area answered with five in the bottom of the fourth.
Junior Ashton Beighley led off with a double, and after two outs, Antonio Hauser singled him home and would score when Thomas drew a bases-loaded walk to cut the lead to 6-5.
Cymmerman then delivered a clutch two-run single as the Trojans recaptured the lead 7-6 they would add the final tally on a Roman Fridley RBI base hit.
Derry Area tacked on four more in the fifth on another RBI single from Hauser, followed by a throwing error driving in Jonathan Hugus who had earlier walked. An RBI double by Hood made it 11-7, and he would score on a wild pitch to complete another big inning.
The Trojans added their final run in the sixth inning when Fridley walked, moved to second on a wild pitch, stole third and scored on a Lucas Ray groundout to make it a 13-7 affair
River Valley would take advantage of a Trojan error in the seventh to score the game’s final run.
Hauser, Hood, Cymmerman and Hugus all smacked two hits for DA, and Thomas walked three times, scored twice, and drove in a run.
Although Flickinger says there is a lot of improvement needed from his team, he said this is what they needed heading into next week’s section opener.
“I’m glad we came back and scratched and clawed to win this game. We have to be better on the mound. Walks score, especially leadoff ones. We need to understand the importance of working ahead of hitters and pitching to contact. You can’t strike everyone out. We have to do a better job with situational hitting as well, and some baserunning fundamentals, but we took major strides as a team and that will breed confidence in these guys. I am very proud of their efforts.”
Derry Area (1-1) will host Valley to open up Section 2-AAA play next Monday.
–––––
Derry Area 13, River Valley 8
RV 100 510 1 – 8 9 3
DA 201 541 x – 13 12 2
Doubles: RV: Izzo, Reaugh; DA: Hood, Beighley, Thomas.
Strikeouts: RV: Baker-4; Lizzo-3. DA: Hood-4; Papuga-1 Watson-1; Cecchini-4Base on balls by: RV: Baker-5; Izzo-2. DA: Hood-0; Papuga-3; Watson-2; Cecchini-0.
Winning pitcher: Cecchini
Losing pitcher: Baker
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.