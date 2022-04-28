Izzy DePalma had the big bat for Derry Area softball as it trounced host Shady Side Academy 22-2 for a Class 3A, Section 1 win Wednesday.
DePalma had a triple and a single where she drove in 4 RBIs.
Derry Area would tally nine runs in its big third inning. The offensive onslaught was led by DePalma, Sophia Doherty, Maizie Legge, Abby Doperak, Shelby Glick and Sarah Dettling, who all drove in runs.
Rebecca Huss was credited with the win for Derry Area. The right-hander lasted four innings, allowing four hits and two runs while striking out four.
The Trojans totaled 12 hits. Doherty, Doperak, and DePalma all had two hits to lead Derry Area. The Trojans stole 17 bases during the game as five players stole more than one. Sophia Doherty led the way with five.
