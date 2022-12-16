The Derry Area basketball teams made the short trip to Greensburg Salem Thursday.
For the Lady Trojans, it was their section opener against the Golden Lions and for the Trojans, it was their last game before they open section play next week.
The teams split the contest with the girls falling to Greensburg Salem 56-20 and the boys, spurned by a big second quarter scoring an 81-68 victory.
“What I told the (girls) afterward was the number of hours that have spent in their offseason working on their game of basketball is just as far away from the scoreboard was tonight from our hours of working on our basketball … once we get to that point it will be ok and we will be all right,” Derry girls coach Gene Brisbane said.
Greensburg Salem got off and running early taking a 19-7 lead into the second quarter. And it didn’t get easier for Derry as it posted four points in the second and third quarters. The Golden Lions started the last quarter up 36-15 and outscored the Lady Trojans 10-5 in the fourth to seal their win.
“We just have to try and do better and come to practice every day and try and get better at fundamentals,” Brisbane said. “We were not going to stay and watch the entire (boys) game. They need to get home and get some rest for (Friday’s) game. It is a game where we have a chance. It is not a guarantee, but it is a game where we have a chance.”
The Derry boys got out in front of Greensburg Salem in the first quarter and took a 19-11 lead into the second.
“We started the game well,” Derry boys coach Tom Esposito said. “We did have a nice second quarter. We played pretty decent defense which created some opportunities for offense. We shot the ball well. We shoot the ball well every game. We are 52% combined in the field all year. Turnovers have been our Achilles heel.”
The Trojans exploded for 29 points in the second quarter in part to capitalize on Greensburg Salem turnovers.
Turnovers would come back to haunt Derry in the second half, but at halftime, the Trojans held a 48-25 lead.
Greensburg Salem started to rally in the third quarter chipping away at the Derry lead and in the fourth quarter, the Golden Lions made their move getting to within four points of the Trojans at one point.
“I told our guys, I watched three or four Greensburg Salem games and they are not going to quit,” Esposito said. “(GS) will work hard and they are not going to quit. I give them a lot of credit. Cam is going to turn this program around real quick. My hat is off to them. We got a little careless with the ball in the second half. We had 13 turnovers in the second half. And they converted. And when you convert turnovers, we were not as aggressive on the glass as we normally are. They got some second chances.”
Derry struggled, but found its composure and held off the charging Lions for the win.
“We put up certain shots that we don’t need at times,” Esposito said. “Layups we will take. But when we are up nine with a couple of minutes to go and, maybe in the bonus, or close to it, we will take layups. We don’t need jump shots from 20 feet. They got it down to four and we hit a big shot from the corner. There is a big difference there between a four-point game and you being open. That is not a bad shot for us. We have got to be smarter. We have to get better at learning how to finish a game.”
Gabe Carbonara and Ethan Frye led the Trojans with 23 apiece. Carbonara also pulled down 10 rebounds and dished out six assists. Nate Papuga’s 13 and John Wasnick’s 11 gave the Trojans four players in double digits.
Julian Stevens and Brad Leatherman led the Golden Lions with 15 apiece. Kage Burkhart scored 12 and Luke Rullo chipped in 11.
Derry Area opens up section play on the road at Deer Lakes next Tuesday.
The Greensburg Salem Lady Lions soundly defeated the Derry Area Lady Trojans 56-20. Kait Mankins led Greensburg Salem and all scorers with 19 points. Ashlan Price added 10 for the Lady Lions. Derry was led by Mara Lewis with six points.
“I told the guys, we survived tonight,” Esposito said. “Even after being up 20, we survived. We have to turn this around real quick as we have Deer Lakes on Tuesday. In the moment you are trying to teach about winning a basketball game, but when it is all said and done, we got one more in the W column.”
