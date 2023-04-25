The Derry Area Trojans snatched the lead late in the game in a 10-9 Class 3A, Section 3 victory over Burrell Bucs on Monday. The host Derry trailed 9-8 in the bottom of the sixth inning when Colin Bush doubled on a 1-1 count, scoring two runs.

Bush led Derry to victory by driving in five runs. Bush went 3-for-4 at the plate. He drove in runs on a double in the first, a single in the fourth, and a double in the sixth.

