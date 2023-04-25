The Derry Area Trojans snatched the lead late in the game in a 10-9 Class 3A, Section 3 victory over Burrell Bucs on Monday. The host Derry trailed 9-8 in the bottom of the sixth inning when Colin Bush doubled on a 1-1 count, scoring two runs.
Bush led Derry to victory by driving in five runs. Bush went 3-for-4 at the plate. He drove in runs on a double in the first, a single in the fourth, and a double in the sixth.
Burrell opened up an early lead in the second inning when an error scored two runs for the Bucs.
The Trojans notched five runs in the fourth inning. Cason Long, Ashton Beighley, and Bush all contributed in the big inning with RBIs.
Beighley was the winning pitcher for Derry. He surrendered nine runs on four hits over four innings, striking out two. Roman Fridley, Long, and Nate Papuga all put in work in relief out of the bullpen, steering their team toward victory.
Nolan Brouwer led things off on the hill for Burrell. The pitcher went two-thirds of an inning, allowing three runs on three hits, striking out one and walking none. Stephen Hasson and Sheftic entered the game as relief, throwing four and two-thirds innings and two-thirds of an inning respectively.
Derry Area 17, South Allegheny 6
Sophia Doherty came to the ballpark and meant business on Monday, hitting a grand slam and leading host Derry Area to a 17-6 win over South Allegheny for the Class 3A, Section 3 win.
Derry got on the board in the first inning when Rebecca Huss singled on a 0-2 count, scoring one run.
The Lady Trojans put up five runs in the fifth inning. The rally was led by doubles by Izzy DePalma and Cassidy Dunlap, a single by Maizie Legge, and the grand slam by Doherty.
Huss earned the complete game victory in the pitcher’s circle for Derry. The righty allowed ten hits and six runs over six innings, striking out four.
Correra Conley took the loss for South Allegheny. The bulldog lasted five and a third innings, allowing 17 hits and 17 runs while striking out two.
The Trojans saw the ball well today, racking up 18 hits in the game. DePalma went 5-for-5 at the plate to lead Derry in hits. Sarah Dettling led Derry with two stolen bases, a hit and a walk as they ran wild on the base paths with five stolen bases.
Yough 3, Ligonier Valley 1
Ligonier Valley Lady Rams fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 3-1 loss to Class A, Section A Yough on Monday. Yough took the lead on a home run in the second inning.
The pitching was strong on both sides. Yough pitchers struck out seven, while Ligonier Valley sat down six.
Yough got on the board in the second inning, when Adoria Waldier hit a solo homer.
Sydney Bergman pitched Yough to victory. The pitcher went seven innings, allowing one run on seven hits, striking out seven and walking one.
Cheyenne Piper took the loss for the Lady Rams. Piper surrendered three runs on five hits over six innings, striking out six and walking none.
Ligonier Valley totaled seven hits. Neve Dowden and Piper each racked up multiple hits for the Lady Rams varsity. Piper and Dowden each managed two hits.
Waldier went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Yough in hits. Yough was sure-handed in the field and didn’t commit a single error. Katie Proctor had the most chances in the field with eight.
Hempfield Area 19, Greater Latrobe 8
Greater Latrobe and Hempfield Area squared off in a non-section boys lacrosse rivalry game Monday night at Rossi Field ending in a 19-8 Spartan victory. Faceoffs ended 19-12 in favor of Hempfield allowing the Spartans to control the offensive zone. Brogan Murphy recorded 11 saves in his second game in net moving from midfielder due to injuries. The Wildcats’ offense was led by JT Kaecher (four goals, an assist), Nick Stump (three goals, three assists), Ben Currie (a goal), and Jake Kemmerer (an assist). The team returns to section action Tuesday when they host Seton LaSalle Catholic at 7:30 p.m.
