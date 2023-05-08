Derry Area Trojans baseball knocked in six runs in the fourth on its way to a 10-2 victory over United Lions Saturday. The offensive onslaught came from doubles by Cason Long and Roman Fridley, a walk by Donovan Trimble, and a single by Colin Bush.

United opened up scoring in the first inning scoring one run.

