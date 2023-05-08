Derry Area Trojans baseball knocked in six runs in the fourth on its way to a 10-2 victory over United Lions Saturday. The offensive onslaught came from doubles by Cason Long and Roman Fridley, a walk by Donovan Trimble, and a single by Colin Bush.
United opened up scoring in the first inning scoring one run.
Derry pulled away for good with two runs in the third inning. In the third Fridley grounded out, scoring one run and Bush’s sac fly scored one run for the Trojans.
Derry put up six runs in the fourth inning. The Trojans’ big bats in the inning were led by doubles by Long and Fridley, a walk by Trimble, and a single by Bush.
Jayden Struble earned the victory on the mound for Derry. The lefthander lasted two and two-thirds innings, allowing two hits and two runs while striking out two and walking one. John Wasnick and Bush entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.
James Kordish started the game for United Lions varsity. Kordish went two innings, allowing one run on three hits, striking out one and walking none.
Derry Area totaled 12 hits in the game. Nate Papuga, Fridley, Bush, Wasnick, and Long each collected multiple hits for Derry. Long, Wasnick, Bush, Fridley, and Papuga each collected two hits to lead the Trojans.
Derry Area watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 12-5 Class 3A, Section 3 loss to Valley Friday. Valley scored on singles by Jacob Staraniec and Wesley Schrock in the first inning, an error in the second inning, and a single by Niko Heakins in the second inning.
The Trojans struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively containing Valley, giving up 12 runs.
Valley got things moving in the first inning, when Staraniec singled on the first pitch of the at-bat, scoring one run. Valley scored four runs in the sixth inning. The Vikings’ big bats were led by Alex Vagnier and Heakins, who each had RBIs in the inning.
Conrad Hoover was credited with the victory for Valley. The right-hander lasted two and two-thirds innings, allowing five hits and four runs.
Ashton Beighley took the loss for Derry. The right-hander allowed six hits and five runs over three innings, striking out four.
Cason Long led Derry with two hits in four at-bats.
Southmoreland put up 9 hits to Derry Area’s 2 in Class 3A, Section 3 Friday. Bailey Legge and Sarah Dettling had hits for Derry.
Rebecca Huss started for Derry surrendering 12 runs, striking out two and walking one. Legge came in relief for the Trojans and gave up one hit and three runs and walked two.
Derry finishes section play at home on Monday against Southmoreland.
Derry Area 3, Central Martinsburg 0
Derry Area swept Central Martinsburg 25-12, 25-11 and 25-11 Friday.
Gabe Carbonara led Derry with nine kills and five aces. Ethan Frye added five kills and four blocks. Elijah Wigand had 16 digs.
