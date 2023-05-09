The Derry Area baseball team was in need of a big win to keep their hopes of moving up in the section standings alive. The Trojans secured that big victory, defeating Shady Side 3-2 in a pitcher’s duel on Monday afternoon.

Prior to Monday’s game, Derry honored their graduating senior class, making the win that much more special. With the win, the Trojans remain alive for third place in WPIAL AAA Section Three.

