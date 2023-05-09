The Derry Area baseball team was in need of a big win to keep their hopes of moving up in the section standings alive. The Trojans secured that big victory, defeating Shady Side 3-2 in a pitcher’s duel on Monday afternoon.
Prior to Monday’s game, Derry honored their graduating senior class, making the win that much more special. With the win, the Trojans remain alive for third place in WPIAL AAA Section Three.
Derry was led by pitcher, Nate Papuga who had a dominant showing on the mound, earning the win. Papuga worked six-plus innings, giving up just two runs on four hits, while striking out seven and walking four batters as well.
Papuga relied heavily on off-speed pitches en route to his victory on the mound and he said that was the gameplan going in.
“After the first batter I knew (Shady Side) couldn’t touch a curveball,” Papuga said. “I’d say about 70% of my pitches were curveballs throughout the game.”
The Trojans’ defense was strong behind Papuga, committing zero errors, which always makes your pitcher happy.
“(The defense) really backed me up out there on the field,” he said. “That’s how we play as a baseball team, good defense. It hasn’t shown all year, but I know that’s how we can and do play.”
With only one section game remaining, Derry had to win today’s game against Shady Side or else the Bulldogs would have clinched third place in the section, a spot Derry Area would like to move up to and Derry Area Head Coach Tommy Kelly knew how big of a win it was.
“It was a huge win for us,” Kelly said. “If we can come back tomorrow now and win to get third place and get better seeding in the playoffs, it would be great. It was a great team effort out there today.”
Kelly was very complimentary of his starting pitcher, Papuga and relief pitcher Roman Fridley, who earned the save on the mound, coming in, in the seventh inning to close out the win for the Trojans.
“They were both great out there today,” he said. “They pitched to contact and (Papuga) kept some intensity throughout the whole game, which was good to see. He got groundballs and we played good defense behind him.”
Kelly was also very proud of the defense, just as Papuga was.
“We have been struggling defensively, so this was big for us to have a game with no errors,” Kelly said. “We have had some big error innings throughout the season, and we have been working on it pretty hard with the kids and it’s finally starting to pay off.”
Derry Area capitalized on small ball not only on defense but also offensively as well. The Trojans scored their three runs all on strong baserunning, capitalizing on a couple of errors made by Shady Side Academy.
“We practice small ball a lot here,” Kelly said. “With (Shady Side’s) pitcher coming in and being a really good thrower, we knew we had to generate some runs any way we could. The kids executed well and took advantage of their missed opportunities.”
Derry Area had just five hits offensively against Shady Side Academy starting pitcher, Bryce Trischler, who went the distance, pitching all six innings.
Jon Wasnick led the way for Derry at the bottom of the order, going 1-1 with a single, hit by pitch, and two runs scored in the nine spot in the order.
The other four Trojans to get hits were Brady Angus, Cason Long, Collin Bush and catcher Nate Gray.
Derry Area started the scoring off in the second inning as Antonio Hauser reached on a walk. He then stole second and third base, advancing home on a wild pitch later in the inning to give the Trojans a 1-0 lead.
The Trojans scored again in the bottom of the third. Wasnick led off the inning with an infield single to third base. Angus followed with a bunt single that scored Wasnick after two overthrows by the Bulldogs’ defense, giving Derry Area a 2-0 lead.
After a scoreless fourth, Derry Area added another run in the fifth, which later turned out to be the game-winning run. Wasnick led off the inning with a walk, then stole second and third base and advanced home on an overthrow by the catcher to increase the Derry lead to 3-0.
Shady Side scored two runs in the sixth inning and got the tying run on in the seventh, but the Trojans escaped with a 3-2 win.
Derry Area now plays its biggest game of the season tomorrow afternoon at Shady Side Academy with the winner earning third place in WPIAL AAA Section 3.
Softball
Southmoreland 12, Derry Area 1
Nothing came easy for Derry Area Trojans Monday, as they fell 12-1 to Southmoreland.
Maddie Brown earned the victory on the rubber for Southmoreland. The pitcher went five innings, allowing one run on three hits, striking out nine and walking none.
Maizie Legge took the loss for Derry. The pitcher lasted three innings, allowing seven hits and nine runs while striking out two.
Sarah Dettling went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Trojans in hits. Bailey Legge added a hit in her second at bat
Southmoreland scattered 11 hits in the game. Makayla Etling, Brooke McBeth and Riley Puckey each had multiple hits for Southmoreland.
