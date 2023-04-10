Derry Area outhit Indiana Area nine to five, but it wasn’t enough in an 11-4 loss Friday.
The Trojans struggled to contain the high-powered offense of Indiana, giving up 11 runs.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Derry Area outhit Indiana Area nine to five, but it wasn’t enough in an 11-4 loss Friday.
The Trojans struggled to contain the high-powered offense of Indiana, giving up 11 runs.
In the first inning, Derry got its offense started. The Trojans scored one run when Colin Bush singled.
Indiana pulled away for good with four runs in the third inning. In the third Ben Ryan was struck by a pitch, driving in a run, Steven Budash’s sac fly scored one run for Indiana. An error scored two runs for Indiana.
Indiana scored six runs in the seventh inning, with batters contributing to the big inning including Ethan Shank, Trevor Smith and Gavin Homer, all knocking in runs in the inning.
Garrison Dougherty was the winning pitcher for Indiana. The pitcher went three innings, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out one. Kadin Homer, Conner Geesey and Andrew McGee all put in work in relief out of the bullpen, steering the team toward the win.
Roman Fridley took the loss for Derry. The pitcher went four innings, allowing five runs on no hits and striking out three.
Derry Area totaled nine hits in the game with Cason Long and Fridley all collecting multiple hits. Long went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Derry in hits.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.