Derry Area baseball withstood a late rally by host Valley on a rainy Tuesday afternoon to pick up a hard-fought 7-5 win.
With the victory, the Trojans sweep the season series with the Vikings in Class 3A, Section 3.
Sophomore Nate Papuga, who after giving up two runs in the first settled in to pitch 4 2/3 solid innings for the Trojans. The right-hander gave up seven hits and struck out seven, while walking two.
Senior Blake Cecchini picked up the save avoiding a late rally by the Vikings in the bottom of the seventh.
Derry Area scored its opening run in the first inning on an RBI single off the bat of Noah Cymmerman.
Trailing 2-1, the Trojans tied the score in the second after a Roman Fridley single, he would advance to second on a wild pitch. Jonathan Hugus sacrificed him to third and he would score on an Antonio Hauser groundout.
The visitors would then take a 3-2 lead in the third as Ryan Hood was hit by a pitch and Nick Thomas singled to centerfield. Hood scored on Ashton Beighley’s RBI groundout.
The Trojans would then add three more runs in the fourth on singles by Fridley, Hauser and key back-to-back doubles from Brayden Mickinac and Hood to make it a 6-2 game.
Derry Area would manufacture its last run in the sixth inning after Hood once again singled, courtesy runner Brady Angus swiped second base and scored on a Beighley sacrifice fly to right field.
Valley cut the lead to 7-5 in the bottom of the seventh and had the tying run at the plate but Cecchini would end it with a strikeout.
Hood and Thomas each banged out two hits in a ten-hit Trojan attack. Beighley added two RBI and courtesy runner Jake Watson stole two bases and scored twice.
The Trojans will host West Shamokin on Thursday at 4 p.m. in an exhibition tilt. They will return to section play on Monday at home against rival Mount Pleasant at 4 p.m.
