The Trojans scored on a fielder’s choice by Brady Angus in the second inning and an error in the second inning.
In the bottom of the first inning, Burrell tied things up at one. An error scored one run for the Bucs.
After Derry scored one run in the top of the third, Burrell answered with one of their own. The Trojans scored when Nate Gray singled on the first pitch of the at-bat, scoring one run.
Derry Area pulled away for good with two runs in the second inning. In the second Isaac Lacinski induced Angus to hit into a fielder’s choice, but one run scored and an error scored one run for the Trojans.
Derry tallied four runs in the seventh inning. The big inning was thanks to singles by Colin Bush and Antonio Hauser and an error on a ball put in play by John Wasnick.
Nate Papuga earned the win for Derry. Papuga surrendered three runs on two hits over five innings, striking out one. Roman Fridley threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Lacinski was on the hill for Burrell Bucs varsity. The right-hander surrendered five runs on six hits over three and two-thirds innings, striking out one. Sheftic threw three and third innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Riverview 9, Ligonier Valley 6
Riverview got up 1-0 after the second inning and never looked back as it took a 9-6 win over Ligonier Valley Tuesday.
Softball
Burrell 10, Derry 0
Katie Armstrong gave up two hits all game: A double to Francesca DePalma and a single to Izzy DePalma.
Armstrong earned the win for the Bucs. She went six innings, allowing zero runs on two hits, striking out 16 and walking one.
Maizie Legge took the loss for the Trojans. She surrendered eight runs on seven hits over three and a third innings, striking out four.
Burrell saw the ball well today, racking up 12 hits in the game. Cass Novak, Armstrong, and Bray Jones all had multiple hits for the Bucs. Novak led Burrell with four hits in four at bats.
