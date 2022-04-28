The Derry Area had host Deer Lakes rally late in its baseball game Monday to upend the Trojans.
Derry would not make that mistake again when the Lancers visited Grandview Field on Wednesday.
The Trojans jumped out to an early lead, they would not lose, as the rolled to a 9-3 victory over Deer Lakes in a Class 3A, Section 3 matchup.
“This is a signature win for us because of what happened to us on Monday,” Derry Area head coach John Flickinger said. “We lost two five-run leads on Monday, when they came back and beat us 13-12. We knew that this was going to be a huge game for us. I can’t even tell you the magnitude of this win today. It puts us back in a much better situation. This is team is growing together at the right time of the year and despite our tough loss Monday where we let one get away, I’m so proud of every one of them the way they practiced yesterday and came out today with no fear.”
The win moves the Trojans to 7-3 overall and 4-2 in the section. The win puts Derry Area in sole possession of second place in its section behind East Allegheny.
Derry Area jumped out to a 2-0 lead after one full inning of play. It would add three more runs over the next two innings to go up 5-0 before Deer Lakes would scored its first two runs in the top-of-the-fourth inning.
The Trojans offense went silent in the fourth inning, but it was the lull before the storm as they would post a four-run fifth inning, pushing them out in fron 9-1.
Nick Thomas would single to get on base. Noah Cymmerman would next connect with the ball for a double. Roman Fridley would hit a single to shallow left field to score Thomas and Cymmerman putting Derry Area up 7-1.
Ashton Beighley would hit a hard grounder straight past the pitcher and a fumble by the Deer Lakes second baseman allowed Beighely to get on base. Following a Jonathan Hugus walk, Anthony Hauser would hit into a fielder’s choice that saw Hugus out at second base and Beighley scored putting the Trojans up 8-1.
Hauser stole second with Brady Angus at bat. Angus hit the ball to second base and another bungled play allowed Hauser to score making it 9-1.
I give credit to the way the guys battled from the beginning. We got guys on base; we moved runners. We did the things that we like to do. When we gave Ryan a lead and anytime you give someone like him a lead, he is going to hold it there for you for awhile. He pitched his rearend off.
“We pride ourselves on base running and small ball,” Flickinger said. “We work on that stuff in practice constantly. We worked on that a lot inside because we didn’t have a lot of time to get outside. When we get guys on base, we can generate things and make things happen. That is how we have to win games; we have done that this year. In the wins we’ve had, we’ve been able to do that and put pressure on the defense.”
Deer Lakes would add one more run in the sixth inning.
“(Deer Lakes) are a great team,” Flickinger said. “They are a really good team. I’ve known their coach for a long time. They know how to play baseball and that is what makes it a nice win. They got us up there (at their field) and we were able to get them here.”
Derry will host Greensburg Salem today for another section contest. The game time start is scheduled for 4 p.m.
