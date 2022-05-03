Derry Area continues to fight for a berth in the playoffs and it bettered its odds with a 10-1 victory over host East Allgheny in a Class 3A, Section 3 contest.
The Trojans jumped out to an early lead going up 3-0 in the-top-of-the-first inning.
Derry Area would add another run in the second inning as would East Allegheny, scoring its only run in the bottom of the inning.
The Trojans would add another run in the fifth, before unleashing its bats for a big five-run seventh inning.
Jonathan Hugus had two doubles for Derry Area with teammates Ryan Hood and Nick Thomas adding a double apiece for the Trojans.
Nate Papuga earned the win for the Trojans. He struck out four and walked none in his effort.
Derry Area will host East Allegheny today at 4 p.m.
––––
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.