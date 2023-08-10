The Derry Area Athletic and Transportation Department has announced its football and all-sports ticket plans will be going on sale soon.
For students, the ticket plan for just football is $10 and it includes general admission for all of the Trojans’ home games this season.
The other ticket plan for football is $20 and includes a reserved seat for all five home games instead of the general admission that is standard with the student pass.
Derry Area’s All-Sports pass will also be on sale soon. The adult pass will be sold for $45 and will include a reserved seat for football games along with general admission to all other varsity events.
There will be a similar option available to students for $30; this version of the pass includes general admission to all events, including football.
Returning season ticket-holders can purchase their pass for this season at the Derry Area High School main office from Aug. 15 through Aug. 17. Passes will be available for purchase during 9 a.m. through 11 a.m. window in the morning as well as a 1:30 p.m. through 3 p.m. window in the afternoon.
For those wishing to purchase season ticket passes for the first time the dates run from Aug. 22 through Aug. 24, the same time windows apply.
The Derry Area Trojans will play their first football game on Aug. 25 on the road against Greater Latrobe.
