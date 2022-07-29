Reserved seating passes for Derry Area’s five home games are $20 with general admission season student passes for $10.
Returning season ticket holders can purchase and pick up tickets at Derry Area High School’s main office on Aug. 3-4 between the hours of 9-11 a.m. and 1:30-3 p.m.
New season ticket holders can get their tickets at the high school’s main office on Aug. 15-18 between the hours of 9-11 a.m. and 1:30-3 p.m.
All sports adult season passes will be sold for $45; included is a reserved seat for football and general admission for all other varsity athletic events.
All sports student tickets will be sold for $30; included is general admission seating for all athletic events.
