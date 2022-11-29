The Derry Area School District has announced its plans to launch a hall of fame to recognize distinguished alumni from Derry Area School District, Derry Borough High School, and Derry Township High School. The Derry Area Hall of Fame committee will induct its first class in 2023 and intends to host an induction ceremony in the latter part of the year.

While Derry Area’s Hall of Fame will include the normal classifications such as athletic teams and individuals, the committee realized that there are numerous distinguished alumni beyond athletics who have achieved extensive success throughout their lives in a variety of ways. In addition to athletics, the committee also created categories such as Academic Achievement, Business and Entrepreneurship, Fine Arts, Lifetime Achievement, and Humanitarian.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.