The Derry Area School District has announced its plans to launch a hall of fame to recognize distinguished alumni from Derry Area School District, Derry Borough High School, and Derry Township High School. The Derry Area Hall of Fame committee will induct its first class in 2023 and intends to host an induction ceremony in the latter part of the year.
While Derry Area’s Hall of Fame will include the normal classifications such as athletic teams and individuals, the committee realized that there are numerous distinguished alumni beyond athletics who have achieved extensive success throughout their lives in a variety of ways. In addition to athletics, the committee also created categories such as Academic Achievement, Business and Entrepreneurship, Fine Arts, Lifetime Achievement, and Humanitarian.
Hall of Fame Committee Chairman John Flickinger said, “Our committee felt it was important to recognize alumni beyond athletics. There are hundreds of alumni across the globe who have achieved greatness in a variety of ways; academic, business, and through humanitarian efforts.”
The Hall of Fame committee is led by 1992 grad John Flickinger, who also serves the school district as a physical education teacher. Other committee members include retired educators and administrators such as Carl Albaugh, Susannah Calvo, Joe Giotto, Karen Kerin, and Dr. Charles Shirley as well as current school board member Bill Feldbusch and athletic director Brett Miller. Flickinger spearheaded the careful selection of committee members, “When deciding how to form the committee, we wanted to make sure we included a group of individuals with a strong knowledge of the school’s history, its accomplishments, and most importantly, memories of our alumni and where they are now. Several of the committee members truly are part of the fabric of what Derry Area is today,” Flickinger exclaimed
Each category includes specific examples of ideal candidates:
The Academic Award recognizes the work of a person that served an extensive and demonstrably accomplished career as an educator within the Derry Area School District, a higher education institution, and/or conducted award-winning research in a field of study.
The Business and Entrepreneurship Award recognizes the work of a person who has experienced measurable and demonstrable success as an entrepreneur, made contributions to educational, social, and other philanthropic organizations, and has been involved in supporting opportunities for other entrepreneurs, specifically in the Derry Area region.
The Fine Arts Award recognizes a person who has excelled and obtained significant success in their chosen field of Fine Arts or Fine Arts Education and former faculty who have made significant contributions to the Fine Arts of the Derry Area School District.
The Lifetime Award recognizes individuals with at least 10 years of documented, award-winning, accomplishments in their career field. A lifetime achievement may be demonstrated in one of the following four areas; Programs and Projects, Products, Presentations & Publications, and Service & Mentorship.
The Athletic Team Award is intended for teams that have won WPIAL and/or PIAA Championships.
The Athletic Individual award shall be given to a person who competed and excelled in a PIAA-sanctioned and DASD-offered varsity sport. Among the accomplishments considered will be individual (DASD, WPIAL and PIAA) accomplishments such as school records and their impact on teams and the overall athletic program at Derry Area.
The Humanitarian Award shall be an award that recognizes the work of a person in communities throughout the United States and internationally that is devoted to the welfare of humanity through medical research, aiding those less fortunate, involvement in rescue and/or lifesaving efforts such as military service, dedication to improving the health and well-being of others, and/or involvement with the preparation, prevention and/or response to natural or manmade disasters and emergency situations.
Nomination forms can be obtained by visiting thespear.dasd.us/hall-of-fame. Nominations for the inaugural 2023 induction class are due no later than April 28, 2023, and must be submitted to the athletic director, Brett Miller, via email: bmiller@dasd.us or by mail: Derry Area High School, Attn: Brett Miller, Athletic Director, 988 N. Chestnut St., Derry, PA 15627.
