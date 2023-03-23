Still feeling the impact of the cancellation of the 2020 season as a result of COVID-19, the Derry Area boys volleyball team entered last season with very little experience. The Trojans endured some expected growing pains but still reached the WPIAL postseason, capturing a first-round victory. While Derry Area didn’t reach the heights of many previous teams, last year marked a step in the right direction that could set the stage for the 2023 campaign.
“I would say it was overall a pretty successful season,” said head coach Shawn Spencer, entering his 19th season at the helm. “We didn’t have a lot of experience, but the nice thing was that throughout the year, we kept getting better. When we got to the playoffs, we were playing our best.”
Derry Area finished the season at 9-9, including 5-3 in Class 2A Section 2, which tied Plum for second place. In the WPIAL postseason bracket, No. 10 Derry Area upset seventh-seeded Trinity 3-2 in the opening round. Derry Area played well against North Catholic in the quarterfinals, but the red-clad Trojans prevailed 3-1, ending DA’s season.
Derry Area graduated four players from that team, including a pair of key contributors in setter Matt Rhoades and outside hitter Nick Allison, along with Morgan Sobota and Connor Johnston.
Unlike last year, though, the Trojans return a half dozen players who gained valuable experience last season. Senior outside hitter Gabe Carbonara will be a focal point of the offense, much like he was for Derry Area during basketball season. Carbonara, who has garnered Division III interest for volleyball, displays both the athleticism and competitiveness needed to lead the team.
“His work ethic is very good to become the best he can at whatever he’s doing,” Spencer detailed.
Other notable returners include seniors middle hitter Ethan Frye and libero Elijah Wigand, junior outside/opposite hitter Cameron McNichol and middle hitter Mason Beeman, and sophomore outside hitter Noah Berkhimer.
A year ago, Frye was among several first-year players who held substantial roles.
“We had very few kids who had varsity level, or any kind of experience at all,” Spencer revealed.
While their experience vastly trumps last year’s team, the Trojans still have questions to answer. With Rhoades moving on, Derry Area has a void at setter, and Spencer has yet to settle on his rotations.
“We’re not a finished product by any stretch of the imagination,” he noted. “I only have 16 kids on the team, but out of those 16, 12 of them for sure can be pieces as we move along. I expect there to be some movement, as far as what we’re doing player-wise, throughout the year.”
The rest of the roster is comprised of seniors Sabastian Schall, Cody Tabita and Patrick Laughlin, juniors John Shumaker and Bryce McNichol, sophomores Duke Klapchar, Trent Hughes, and Jacob Sliva and freshmen John Kerin and Justin Papuga.
“I have a lot of guys who can play various positions, and we gotta keep throwing things against the wall and see what sticks,” he added, noting that his team boasts good size and offensive ability. “We’ll just keep plugging away, trying to find that right lineup.”
Thus far, the results have been positive, as Derry Area went 10-1 in a season-opening tournament at Fox Chapel Area High School last weekend. The lone loss came against Mars Area in the final, although DA bested the Fightin’ Planets earlier in the day.
Derry Area will see Mars a few more times this season, as the Fightin’ Planets are among the other teams that comprise Class 2A Section 2. Additionally, reigning section champion Gateway returns, as does Deer Lakes. Furthermore, a pair of teams enter after previously competing in Class 3A, as Armstrong and Greater Latrobe will add to the grueling slate for the Trojans.
“Our section is going to be very good this year,” said Spencer. “We have six that are playoff-competitive worthy. It’s going to be a battle.
“As a coach, you just want to keep getting better,” Spencer continued. “As far as team goals go, obviously kids want to make the playoffs.”
After qualifying for the postseason in the higher classification last year, Greater Latrobe appears to be among the frontrunners to claim one of the four guaranteed playoff berths from the section. As a result, more than just neighborhood bragging rights will be at stake between the Trojans and Wildcats.
“Latrobe Derry is such a good rivalry. It’s fun for the kids; it’s fun for the communities. They were always fun, even when they weren’t in our section,” Spencer revealed.
Before Derry Area opens the section ledger at Gateway on April 4, the Trojans will battle Central Martinsburg, West Shamokin, and another longtime rival – Ambridge Area. Additionally, Derry Area will host a 12-team tournament on April 1 as a final tune-up for section play.
