Still feeling the impact of the cancellation of the 2020 season as a result of COVID-19, the Derry Area boys volleyball team entered last season with very little experience. The Trojans endured some expected growing pains but still reached the WPIAL postseason, capturing a first-round victory. While Derry Area didn’t reach the heights of many previous teams, last year marked a step in the right direction that could set the stage for the 2023 campaign.

“I would say it was overall a pretty successful season,” said head coach Shawn Spencer, entering his 19th season at the helm. “We didn’t have a lot of experience, but the nice thing was that throughout the year, we kept getting better. When we got to the playoffs, we were playing our best.”

