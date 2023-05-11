Izzy DePalma collected four hits in four at-bats, as Derry Area softball defeated Apollo-Ridge 8-5 Wednesday for a nonsection win.
DePalma doubled in the first, doubled in the third, tripled in the fifth, and singled in the sixth.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Izzy DePalma collected four hits in four at-bats, as Derry Area softball defeated Apollo-Ridge 8-5 Wednesday for a nonsection win.
DePalma doubled in the first, doubled in the third, tripled in the fifth, and singled in the sixth.
In the first inning, the Lady Trojans got their offense started when DePalma doubled on a 2-0 count, scoring one run.
Derry pulled away for good with two runs in the third inning. In the third DePalma doubled on the first pitch of the at-bat, scoring one run and Jocelyn Snyder induced Sophia Doherty to hit into a fielder’s choice, but one run scored.
The Lady Trojans tallied three runs in the fifth inning. Doherty, Rebecca Huss and Katie Dunlap all contributed in the big inning with RBIs.
Huss was credited with the victory for Derry. She allowed four hits and five runs over seven innings, striking out five.
Snyder took the loss for Apollo-Ridge. The pitcher allowed 11 hits and eight runs over six innings, striking out six.
Derry saw the ball well Wednesday, racking up 11 hits in the game. DePalma and Dunlap each had multiple hits for Trojans. Derry stole seven bases during the game as two players stole more than one. Sarah Dettling led the way with two.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.