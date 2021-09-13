The Seton Hill University defense led the way during a 13-7 victory against Bloomsburg in a PSAC crossover contest at Offutt Field.
Seton Hill held Bloomsburg to just 150 yards and improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2016.
Seton Hill forced a short punt in the second quarter, JaiQuawn McGriff rushed for 27 yards on the first two plays of the series and capped the drive with a four-yard touchdown run to give the Griffins a 7-0 lead.
A fumble on a muffed punt midway through the quarter gave Bloomsburg the ball at the Seton Hill 12. Bloomsburg needed three plays to score and tie the game. After another fumble on a muffed punt, the Huskies took over at the Seton Hill 6-yard line with 23 seconds left in the half. After a completion, Alexander Wade came up with a sack that kept the game tied heading into halftime.
Seton Hill drove to the Bloomsburg 11 on its first possession of the second half, but an interception ended the series. Cartier Gray later came up with an interception for Seton Hill and returned it to the Bloomsburg 8-yard line. But the Griffins had to settle for a 19-yard Luke Hauger field goal and a 10-7 lead with 2:30 left in the quarter.
In the fourth, SHU’s Jayden Emberton-Gaines forced a fumble and Nelson Gedeon recovered at the Bloomsburg 33-yard line. Logan Wiland rushed 21 yards on the drive, but SHU had to settle for a 25-yard field goal, putting the Griffins in front 13-7 with 4:41 to play. Bloomsburg reached the SHU 17, but Emberton-Gaines ended the drive with a sack, giving possession back to Seton Hill.
Seton Hill had 18 first downs and 195 yards rushing, while limiting Bloomsburg to just 46 yards on the ground. Seton Hill had 350 yards total and allowed 165.
Chris Jones ended 14 of 26 for 155 yards, while Wiland finished with 113 yards rushing on 16 carries. McGriff rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown and also caught three passes for 40 yards. Taro Gaither also added two catches for 49 yards.
Narrio Walks had 14 tackles, including two for loss. Jaylen McDuffie added nine, while Emberton-Gaines had six tackles and two sacks. Joshua Darisme and Justice Griffin both had two-and-a-half tackles for loss.
Seton Hill will travel to Kutztown, noon Saturday, in PSAC crossover action.
